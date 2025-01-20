Vancouver, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2025) - Big Hook Media Inc, a new player in multimedia publishing, proudly announces the release of Brand Like A Girl, Setting the Stage for SUCCESS by Julie M Adams, MSDM. This printed title in their portfolio sets the stage for the company's commitment to publishing relevant content for today's business genre reader.

Front Cover Brand Like A Girl

Brand Like A Girl, Setting the Stage for SUCCESS is a groundbreaking work that explores the intersection of branding and gender dynamics. Authored by Julie M Adams, a seasoned expert in strategic digital marketing, the book provides insightful strategies for building powerful brands that challenge traditional norms and embrace inclusivity.

Julie M Adams, who holds a Master of Science in Digital Marketing, brings her extensive experience and unique perspective to this compelling narrative. Her work is a testament to Big Hook Media's dedication to producing content that not only entertains but also educates and inspires.

"In today's rapidly evolving market, it's crucial to understand the nuances of branding through a gender-inclusive lens. Brand Like A Girl is not just a book; it's a movement towards redefining success in the branding world as we know it," says Mike Adams, Vice President of Big Hook Media Inc.

This release aligns with Big Hook Media's mission to push the boundaries of multimedia publishing by offering content that is both innovative and impactful. The company's team of talented writers, editors, and designers have collaborated to ensure that Brand Like A Girl, Setting the Stage for SUCCESS is a valuable resource for marketers, entrepreneurs, and anyone interested in the future of branding.

The book is currently available in paperback from favorite retailers or in ebook form online at Amazon, Apple Books, or Barnes & Noble.

For more information about Brand Like A Girl, Setting the Stage for SUCCESS and other offerings from Big Hook Media Inc, interested parties are encouraged to email press@bighookmedia.com and visit the author's website at www.julie-adams.com.





Author photo and praises for Brand Like A Girl by Julie M Adams, MSDM

About Big Hook Media Inc

Big Hook Media is a multimedia publishing company that specializes in creating high-quality digital content for a wide range of audiences. Founded in 2020, our company has quickly become one of the leading players in our niche, thanks to our innovative approach and dedication to excellence. We are committed to producing captivating and engaging content that stands out from the crowd. Our team of talented writers, editors, designers, and producers work together to deliver top-notch products that meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients. From printed books, ebooks and audiobooks to promotional videos and interactive media, we offer a diverse range of services to cater to different mediums and formats. At Big Hook Media, we understand the power of storytelling and how it can connect people from all walks of life. Therefore, we strive to create meaningful content that resonates with our audience on a personal level. Our mission is to entertain, educate, and inspire through our work while staying true to our core values: creativity, quality, and professionalism. We take pride in our ability to adapt and evolve with the rapidly changing landscape of multimedia publishing. Our team stays up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies in order to provide cutting-edge solutions for our clients. We also value collaboration and maintain strong relationships with industry experts and partners to constantly push the boundaries of what is possible.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237654

SOURCE: Big Hook Media Inc