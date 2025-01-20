Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2025) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) (OTC Pink: BLGVF) ("Company" or "Belgravia") is pleased to announce the addition of Robert De Jaray as a consultant and advisor to NodeVest IO Inc. ("NodeVest"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Belgravia. Mr De Jaray is currently the VP, Head of Sales & Trading at, CIRO-regulated, Coinsquare Capital Markets Ltd. Also, Mr De Jaray's most frequent guest contribution was at The Toronto Money Show®.

Along with Dr. Cook, Mr. De Jaray brings experience to NodeVest, assisting NodeVest in relation to navigating crypto market trends and strategic insight and leadership.

Dr. Cook stated: "We are very happy to welcome Rob, as true 'bench-strength' is key to a strong and consistent staking strategy. Rob has proven himself over the years building relationships, managing teams and systems for maximum efficiency to create value."

Increase Investment in Sui Coin

The Company is also pleased to announce a 50% increase in its existing investment in Sui Blockchain ("Sui") by a further USD$50,000 yield bearing stake managed by NodeVest. Once again, NodeVest's investment in Sui is through an exclusive partnership with Karrier One, Inc., the only Sui staking infrastructure in Canada.

Dr. Victor Cook, CTO and President of NodeVest stated: "We are very pleased with our initial investment in Sui and are looking to increase this position as we move into what we feel is a new crypto-friendly regulatory environment."

Dr. Cook continued: "NodeVest has chosen Sui as our first staking choice because Sui has succeeded in solving a critical blockchain engineering challenge: mempool optimization. By setting reliable communication between nodes, all Sui block builders see the same pending transactions. Along with reliability, Sui nodes are high throughput. Therefore transactions can be processed fairly and without delay, in contrast to chains that use hidden sequencers or negotiate with separate block builders."

"My peer-reviewed work on blockchain mempools goes back to 2018 and I believe Sui is an engineering marvel."

Above-Market Debt Settlement

Subject to regulatory approval, the Company and certain arm's length and non-arm's length parties have agreed to settle some certain short-term debt and current liabilities in the aggregate amount of $1,135,500 in consideration for an aggregate of 7,570,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), each Warrant entitling the holder to receive one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per share for up to one-year from the date of issue. The Warrants are being issued for debt at a price well above the current market price of the Company's common shares while clearing a significant amount of Company debt off its balance sheet.

Mehdi Azodi, CEO of the Company stated: "We have determined the issuance of the Warrants for debt is in the best interests of Belgravia and its shareholders as any exercise of Warrants, and resulting issuance of common shares, will only be effected following: (i) a significant increase in share value; combined with (ii) a potential $1,135,500 in cash to the Company."

All securities issued under the debt settlement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from their date of issuance.

