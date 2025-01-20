Epique Realty: Game-Changing Partnership Set to Disrupt Inman Event

Dynamic partnership highlights shared dedication to empowering real estate professionals.

Epique Realty, a trailblazing national brokerage, and Realty.com, a leading online real estate platform, are excited to announce their joint sponsorship of the leading event for the residential real estate industry, Inman Connect New York 2025, set to take place from January 22-25. This dynamic partnership highlights their shared dedication to empowering real estate professionals through innovation and agent-focused solutions.

A Game-Changing Collaboration: A centerpiece of this partnership is the Realty.com Pro Account-a premium lead generation and marketing tool valued at $900 that is offered at zero cost exclusively to all Epique Realty agents as part of their comprehensive benefits package. This industry-first initiative provides Epique agents with high-quality leads, advanced marketing tools, and powerful data analytics to elevate their businesses to new heights.

"Our agents are the backbone of Epique Realty, and everything we do revolves around their success," said Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-founder of Epique Realty. "Providing every agent with a Realty.com Pro account ensures they have access to the resources they need to thrive in a competitive market. Partnering with Realty.com and sponsoring the Inman Connect New York event allows us to push the boundaries of what agent support looks like."

Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-founder of Epique Realty, emphasized the transformative impact of the partnership: "Real estate is evolving, and the needs of agents are changing. By offering innovative tools like the Realty.com Pro account, we're equipping agents with everything they need to manage leads, close deals, and build long-term client relationships."

Lance Custen, CEO of Realty.com, shared his excitement for the collaboration: "Realty.com is dedicated to empowering agents with the tools and leads they need to succeed. Partnering with Epique Realty, a company that shares our vision for innovation and agent-first solutions, is a perfect match. Together, we're setting a new standard for what agents can expect from their brokerage."

Christopher Miller, COO and VP of Expansion at Epique Realty, emphasized the importance of prioritizing agents and highlighted the tangible benefits for agents: "This partnership is more than a sponsorship-it's about delivering real, tangible benefits to our agents. By combining our resources with Realty.com's Pro account, we're helping agents unlock new opportunities to grow their businesses and achieve their goals."

Epique Realty's agent-first approach includes nearly sixty exclusive benefits designed to enhance the professional and personal lives of its agents. With offerings ranging from free healthcare to marketing benefits like the Realty.com Pro account, Epique is revolutionizing the way brokerages support their teams.

"Our mission is to change not just one company, but the entire real estate industry," concluded Joshua Miller. "This partnership is a testament to what's possible when we put agents first."

Don't Forget: Janice reminds all Epique Agents "If you're attending Inman Connect or reside near NY, all Epique agents are invited to join us for a family-style Italian dinner at Carmine's NYC Times Square Italian Restaurant, Thursday, January 23. Dinner begins at 6:00pm until 9:00pm and Carmine's is located at 200 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036. It will be a great networking event to connect with your Epique family." RSVP is required - click here (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScvUKXtyHRiV78auB3AJ_tYwvk6A2flRvFzRsqlE47ZJTmePg/viewform)

About Epique Realty

Committed to empowering agents to thrive and succeed, Epique Realty provides state-of-the-art AI technology, exceptional benefits, extraordinary support, and a wealth of resources. Operating in 37 states with a solid foundation of inclusion, originality, and integrity, and Epique Realty is reshaping real estate for innovative agents. BeEpique

About Realty.com

Realty.com is a premier online real estate platform connecting agents, buyers, and sellers with technology-driven tools to simplify and enhance the real estate experience, generate high quality leads, provide robust marketing tools to nurture opportunities automatically, and personalized coaching to help agents thrive in today's market. Realty.com's Pro Membership delivers verified profiles, AI blogging, market reports, and advanced lead-generation features.

