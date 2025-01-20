Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance des Jahres! Ihre Chance auf explosive Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QFCY | ISIN: CNE100003ZR0 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TRINA SOLAR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRINA SOLAR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.01.2025 16:36 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TrinaTracker Vanguard 1P receives Bureau Veritas Carbon Footprint Verification

Finanznachrichten News

SHANGHAI, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vanguard 1P trackers of TrinaTracker, a subsidiary of Trinasolar, have received Carbon Footprint Verification from the global inspections, certifications and laboratory testing provider Bureau Veritas. The certification process encompasses raw material procurement, pre-processing, manufacturing and transportation. This certification affirms that the greenhouse gas emissions of the Vanguard 1P trackers throughout their lifecycle comply with the requirements set forth in ISO 14067:2018 (Greenhouse gases - Carbon footprint of products - Requirements and guidelines for quantification). TrinaTracker, a leading smart tracking system provider, is committed to delivering innovative, sustainable and low-carbon products to its global customer base. The latest certification not only underscores this commitment but also establishes a benchmark for sustainable development worldwide.

The award ceremony for the Vanguard 1P Carbon Footprint Verification

Bureau Veritas, founded in 1828 and based in France, provides independent verification services in many areas, including quality, environmental management, occupational health and safety, and social responsibility, with certifications that are globally trusted.

In October TrinaTracker was honored with the Green Supply Chain Leadership Award by Bureau Veritas for its exceptional contributions to incorporating green principles throughout the entire supply chain, accelerated green transformation of supply chains, promoting resource efficiency and minimizing environmental impact through technological innovation.

TrinaTracker's outstanding carbon footprint performance reflects a strong commitment to the sustainability management philosophy of Trinasolar. The company achieved several significant milestones in its green development journey last year: In March the global safety science leader UL Solutions awarded Trinasolar's full range of Vertex N products with Product Carbon Footprint Certification; in June TrinaTracker's manufacturing plant in Viana, Spain, received Bureau Veritas' Organizational Carbon Footprint Certification; and in November Trinasolar's Vertex N PV modules passed the rigorous carbon emissions review conducted by the French Energy Regulatory Commission, earning French Carbon Footprint Certification and securing market access to France.

Trinasolar is deeply committed to combating climate change and will continue to reduce carbon emissions across its operations and value chain. By advancing zero-carbon operations, establishing a zero-carbon value chain and producing zero-carbon products, Trinasolar aims to create a zero-carbon model. This commitment not only supports the global fight against climate change but also reinforces the company's dedication to environmental protection and making a significant contribution to the transition to sustainable energy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2601809/The_award_ceremony.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trinatracker-vanguard-1p-receives-bureau-veritas-carbon-footprint-verification-302355389.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.