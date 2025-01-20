Northwestern Mutual: 5 Ways to Save for Your Future

Whether you are hoping to one day purchase a house, further your education, or set aside enough money for retirement, planning and saving for your future is important. There are a number of steps you can take now to be more financially stable and secure in the years to come.

Continue reading for ways to grow your financial know-how and save for your future.

Take a close look at your finances

Before you start saving, it's important to meet yourself where you are. If you haven't done so already, sit down and review your monthly income, bills, debts, loans, investments, and any other significant financial information. Write it all down so you can clearly see the numbers. It's challenging to focus on your future savings if you don't have a clear sense of where you stand now.

Get clear on your goals

Once you have collected the necessary information on your finances, you can start to create goals around how much you can realistically set aside, what you want to change, and other ways you can support your future self.

Spend some time thinking about your financial goals in terms of your savings, but also increasing your income, paying off debt, making investments, and insuring yourself and your assets. It's important to stay flexible since your goals may shift over time. Be thoughtful about the small steps you can take every day that will add up over the months and years to come.

Create a budget

The best way to stay on track with your financial goals is to create a budget that helps you get to where you want to be. A budget enables you to drill down on the details of how to allocate your income, cut down on expenses, prioritize needs vs. wants, and still have some money left over to enjoy life.

You'll also want to include consistent contributions to your savings in your budget. One simple way to make saving easier is to set up recurring automatic deposits with your bank or have a specific amount from every paycheck directly deposited into your savings account. Overall, be realistic about your budget. You'll never stick to a plan that doesn't actually fit with or improve your life-it will only add stress.

Build your nest egg

If you haven't already, opening a retirement account like a 401(k), which is typically only available through your employer, or a Roth IRA , which is an individual retirement account, is a tax-advantaged way to set aside money for the future. Another option is to contribute to multiple savings accounts that serve different goals (one for a new car, one for emergencies, and so forth). You can also look into opening a high-yield savings account (HYSA), a Certificate of Deposit (CD), or other accounts that help you earn higher-than-average interest rates on your money. Of course, you'll want to take a close look at the fine print before you commit your money to any sort of retirement, savings, or investment account.

Establish regular check ins

Short and long-term financial planning are important for your future. One of the best ways to prioritize saving is to regularly check in with yourself about the state of your finances. If you aren't sure where to start, feel overwhelmed, or need advice, consider reaching out to a financial planner. They can help you find a path forward that works best for you and helps you work towards your savings goals.

The bottom line

Remember, putting away what you can now is better than saving nothing at all. Get familiar with your finances and financial goals, make a plan, and commit to saving for your future.

