A consortium is installing an experimental linear solar park in shade house configuration in Vaucluse, southern France, using high-voltage direct current architecture to reduce electricity losses. From pv magazine France A nearly kilometer-long PV project featuring high-voltage direct current will be tested along the ViaRhôna cycle route in the Rhône Valley, marking a first for France. The Ophélia project, backed by French environmental agency Ademe under the "France 2030" program, involves Nexans, Schneider Electric, SNCF, the SuperGrid Institute, and Compagnie nationale du Rhone (CNR). . Construction ...

