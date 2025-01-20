Uruguay's National Administration of Electric Power Plants and Transmissions (UTE) has kicked off a tender for a 75 MW solar project in Cerro Largo, with operations set to begin between March and June 2028. The bidding process will close in January 2026. From pv magazine LatAm Uruguayan power utility UTE has launched a tender for a 75 MW solar park. The Melo solar project will be built near the city of Melo, Cerro Largo department. According to the Environmental Feasibility of Location document presented to the Observatory, "the plant will consist of approximately 138,000 panels with a unit power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...