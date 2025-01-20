Brazil's national accreditation body, Inmetro, has authorized six labs across the country to test solar modules. From pv magazine Brazil Brazil's main national accreditation body, Inmetro, has published a list of laboratories authorized for the testing of PV modules in the country's Official Gazette. The authorized labs meet the requirements included in the provisions, which were published in 2022. Inmetro reported no expansion of accredited lab infrastructure for photovoltaic module testing in Brazil. The authorized labs include: Green/PUC Mines (Belo Horizon/Mato Grosso) Labsolar/UFBA (Salvador/Bahia) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...