EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 13-17 January 2025



20-Jan-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad-hoc release, 20 January 2025





Airbus reports share buyback transactions 13-17 January 2025





Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").



The transactions are part of the second tranche of a share buyback programme announced on 9 September 2024, for the purpose of supporting future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation plans.



The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted to the Airbus SE Board of Directors by shareholders at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 10 April 2024, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of issued share capital.





Aggregate presentation (per day and market)



Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code) Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 13.01.2025

NL0000235190



78,500

155.4856 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 14.01.2025 NL0000235190 12,639 156.3049 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 15.01.2025 NL0000235190 50,500 155.7620 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 16.01.2025 NL0000235190 7,500 156.5084 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 17.01.2025 NL0000235190 - - XPAR TOTAL 149,139 155.7001





Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-informationbuyback .





Contacts for the media Guillaume Steuer

Airbus

+33 6 73 82 11 68

guillaume.steuer@airbus.com Rod Stone

Airbus

+33 6 30 52 19 93

rod.stone@airbus.com











