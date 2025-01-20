SWETI Marketing Has Completed HubSpot's Requirements for Onboarding Accreditation

Today, SWETI Marketing announced that it has completed the rigorous requirements for HubSpot's Onboarding Accreditation. HubSpot , a leading customer platform for scaling businesses, uses Accreditations to recognize members of its Solutions Partner Program who meet specific criteria that contribute to their growth and the growth of their customers.

SWETI Marketing has specialized in HubSpot onboarding for over two years, with a strong focus on serving the gym and fitness industry. Whether supporting single-location gyms or operations with 200+ locations, our team possesses extensive expertise in identifying the right integrations, optimizing properties, and providing strategic guidance to ensure success. Our partners have experienced significant improvements in lead-to-member conversion tracking and reporting, as well as enhanced communication capabilities through comprehensive contact profiling.

"HubSpot's partner community is essential to our goal of helping millions of organizations grow better. The success of our shared customers is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of partners like SWETI Marketing," said Angela O'Dowd. "On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I'm thrilled to congratulate SWETI Marketing on this incredible achievement."

HubSpot accreditations are for solutions partner organizations that support the success of HubSpot customers at the highest levels of quality, service, and strategic insight. Organizations must demonstrate that they have the expertise, capacity, and practical experience needed to serve customers with complex technical and business needs.

"This accreditation further distinguishes SWETI as a leader in this field and underscores our expertise," said Morgan Ridenour, CRM Team Lead. "Helping gym operations enhance efficiency and allocate more time to meaningful, impactful conversations has been one of the greatest achievements of migrating to HubSpot."

About SWETI Marketing:

SWETI is a marketing and software solution company that lives and breathes the fitness industry. We offer the most robust integration between ABC Fitness' Ignite club management software and HubSpot. We can integrate your systems, onboard your Sales Hub and Marketing Hub instances, and support your content builds. Our team of 32+ professionals is expert at getting "butts in the door" as affordably as possible. Our managed platforms include HubSpot, GymSales, Club OS, VFP, Meta, Google, Programmatic Advertising, and WordPress. If you own and operate health clubs in North America, you have found a great partner in SWETI!

