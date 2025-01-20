The South African Photovoltaic Industry Association predicts that deployment will accelerate as a strong pipeline of private and public utility-scale projects offsets the decline in installations from 2023 levels. South Africa added approximately 1. 1 GW of solar in 2024, according to figures from the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA). The figure is down on the 2. 6 GW of new capacity installed in 2023 but still represents the lion's share of additions added across Africa last year. Dr Rethabile Melamu, CEO of SAPVIA, told pv magazine evolution of the South African energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...