Auriant Mining AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Auriant Mining AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Short name: AUR ISIN code: SE0001337213 Order book ID: 76848

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be February 3, 2025.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.