PR Newswire
20.01.2025 18:06 Uhr
74 Leser
MicroAire Completes Acquisition of NEOSYAD

Finanznachrichten News

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroAire Surgical Instruments, the global leader in power-assisted liposuction, is pleased to announce the acquisition of NEOSYAD, an innovative medical device company that developed a breakthrough technology for adipose tissue engineering. This strategic move reinforces MicroAire's commitment to advancing medical innovation and strengthening its leadership in the adipose tissue market.

MicroAire

NEOSYAD recently received EU MDR approval for their AdiMate® device and Adipure® single-use kit. Thanks to its patented "all-in-one" concept and integrated proprietary software, AdiMate optimizes operating times by combining the infiltration, liposuction, and adipose tissue preparation (lipofilling) functions. The protocol integrated in the machine allows tissue purification in less than 10 minutes in a completely automatic way, while guaranteeing unmatched adipose tissue quality and viability.

Strengthening MicroAire's Adipose Tissue Leadership

MicroAire's PAL® handpiece is the #1 power-assisted liposuction device in the United States and a global leader among plastic surgeons. The acquisition of NEOSYAD marks a significant step forward in MicroAire's vision to strengthen its leadership in the global adipose tissue market. Jerome Barrillon, President of MicroAire, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are thrilled to welcome the NEOSYAD team into the MicroAire family. Their expertise, innovative products, and dedication to advancing adipose tissue technologies perfectly align with our mission to enable better patient outcomes and support plastic surgeons worldwide."

Barrillon further emphasized the strategic fit: "NEOSYAD's advanced adipose tissue technology complements MicroAire's existing portfolio and will help us accelerate our vision of expanding our leadership in the adipose tissue market. Together, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our customers and drive innovation in this growing field."

Regis Roche, NEOSYAD's co-founder and President, commented: "We are delighted to join forces with MicroAire, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence in adipose tissue processing. This partnership represents a unique opportunity to scale our groundbreaking solutions and bring the benefits of AdiMate and Adipure to a broader global audience."

Roche continued: "Our technology has already demonstrated excellent results in enhancing outcomes for patients, particularly in breast reconstruction procedures. By ensuring a higher quality of purified fat and significantly reducing operating times, we enable surgeons to perform procedures with greater precision and efficiency. Together with MicroAire, we aim to make these advanced solutions more accessible to patients worldwide, offering them a safer, more effective option for restoring their confidence and well-being."

Media Contact:
David Kraus
Senior Director, Strategy & Customer Excellence
MicroAire Surgical Instruments
david.kraus@microaire.com

NEOSYAD

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596694/MicroAire_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2599202/NEOSYAD_nolockup_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/microaire-completes-acquisition-of-neosyad-302352417.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
