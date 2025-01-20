Orange County, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2025) - Glow Up Med Spa, owned by seasoned entrepreneur Lana Brown, proudly announces the launch of its newest and most anticipated service: painless laser hair removal. Located in the heart of Orange County, Glow Up Med Spa offers advanced injectables, customized skincare, and white-glove customer service. This latest addition to the spa's treatment menu aligns perfectly with the spa's mission to help clients look and feel their best without compromising on comfort.

"As someone who's dedicated my entire career to health and wellness-and having built eight successful companies before establishing Glow Up-I understand what it takes to stand out in a competitive industry," says Lana Brown, owner and head of the brand. "I didn't get into this industry just for fun. I'm here to make Glow Up the highest-rated med spa in Orange County. Because of my strong background in business, I'm confident in what it takes to achieve this."

A Game-Changing Approach to Laser Hair Removal

Most people associate laser hair removal with pain and discomfort-a 'zapping' sensation that can be off-putting. At Glow Up Med Spa, that experience is now a thing of the past. Their state-of-the-art, painless laser hair removal technology ensures clients receive effective hair removal treatments in complete comfort.

"We believe in delivering results that truly make you feel confident and beautiful, and that starts by ensuring your experience is as pleasant as possible," says Hailee Goldberg, Clinical Manager at Glow Up Med Spa. "Our painless laser hair removal service is part of our commitment to innovate, inspire, and raise the bar in the beauty and wellness sector here in Orange County."

White-Glove Service & Expertise

Glow Up Med Spa prides itself on offering luxurious, personalized treatments in a warm, welcoming environment. From advanced injectables and customized skincare routines to painless laser hair removal, each service is tailored to meet individual skin concerns and beauty goals. The highly educated team of estheticians and nurses is committed to ensuring every client's experience is beyond exceptional.

