WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey Launches the Presale of SEALCOIN at Davos 2025 -- The First Post-Quantum Crypto Token Revolutionizing TIoT Transactions

Press Release: WISeKey Launches the Presale of SEALCOIN at Davos 2025 -- The First Post-Quantum Crypto Token Revolutionizing TIoT Transactions

WISeKey Launches the Presale of SEALCOIN at Davos 2025 -- The First Post-Quantum Crypto Token Revolutionizing TIoT Transactions

Davos, Switzerland -- January 20, 2025 ---- WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, and IoT company, today announced that its subsidiary SEALCOIN AG, a leader in blockchain and IoT innovation, launches the presale of SEALCOIN, the first-ever Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Token. The announcement was made during the Web3 Hub Davos 2025, where Carlos Moreira, Founder of SEALCOIN AG and CEO of WISeKey SA, delivered a keynote speech.

Mr. Moreira participated in the fireside chat, "Future-Proofing Security: Innovations in Post-Quantum Technology and IoT," held on January 20, 2025. During his speech, Mr. Moreira emphasized the transformative potential of SEALCOIN in securing IoT transactions through the integration of post-quantum cryptography and sustainable blockchain technology. Designed as a Hybrid Transactional Internet of Things (TIoT) token, SEALCOIN delivers unparalleled post-quantum security, trust, and efficiency, overcoming scalability challenges and safeguarding billions of interconnected devices in the digital economy.

"Launching SEALCOIN at Davos, a hub of global collaboration, underscores its significance in shaping the future of secure IoT transactions. By combining post-quantum cryptography and blockchain innovation, SEALCOIN ensures a scalable and resilient ecosystem to meet the demands of tomorrow's digital world," said Mr. Moreira.

With the advent of quantum computing, traditional encryption methods are becoming obsolete. SEALCOIN integrates post-quantum cryptographic algorithms, such as FALCON and ML-DSA 87 (formerly known as Dilithium 5), ensuring resilience against quantum-based attacks. This positions SEALCOIN as a secure, forward-looking solution for IoT ecosystems, particularly in critical industries like healthcare, logistics, and smart cities. SEALCOIN's hybrid model balances scalability and decentralization, while its energy-efficient design minimizes environmental impact. The token seamlessly integrates into IoT ecosystems, providing trust and transparency for billions of connected devices.

The presale offers accredited investors and strategic partners a unique opportunity to join this groundbreaking initiative. Attendees at Davos will witness live demonstrations of SEALCOIN's real-world applications, including its role in secure IoT data exchange, device authentication, and transaction verification within a post-quantum-ready blockchain framework.

SEALCOIN sets a new standard for blockchain and IoT security, aligning with the rapid evolution of digital economies and quantum technologies. For more information on SEALCOIN and the presale event, visit www.sealcoin.ai

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

Press and Investor Contacts

WISeKey International Holding WISeKey Investor Relations (US) Ltd The Equity Group Inc. Company Contact: Carlos Moreira Lena Cati Chairman & CEO Tel: +1 212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com Tel: +41 22 594 3000 Katie Murphy

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2025 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)