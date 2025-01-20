Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
20.01.2025 18:38 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alex Perryman and Alexander Rea Join Antea Group UK

Finanznachrichten News

New hires specialize in flood risk assessment and drainage strategies in support of new water services offering.

LEEDS, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2025 / Antea Group UK is excited to announce the addition of Alex Perryman and Alex Rea to our Water Services team. Both bring extensive water experience to the firm, further strengthening our commitment to providing exceptional environmental planning solutions and transactional flood risk due diligence to our clients.

Alex Perryman, appointed as Senior Client Director of Water Services, has over 20 years of consulting experience and is renowned for his expertise in flood risk assessments, drainage strategies, physical climate risk assessments, environmental impact assessments and GIS. With a strong emphasis on delivering comprehensive water-related solutions, Alex has successfully managed both small and large-scale projects nationally and internationally, providing strong commercial advice and technical delivery, ensuring sustainable and effective outcomes for clients.

Alexander Rea joins the firm as a Senior Flood Risk and Drainage Consultant with extensive experience developing comprehensive drainage strategies, nutrient neutrality and physical climate change risk assessments for private and public sector clients across the UK. His proficiency encompasses designing sustainable drainage systems for various high-profile projects, including residential, commercial, and, more recently, battery storage and solar farms. Alexander has proactively immersed himself in detailed drainage modelling, enhancing his capability to deliver complex and effective drainage solutions to ensure regulatory compliance and overcome constrained environmental challenges.

"In the face of climate change, the importance of flood risk assessments and drainage consulting for development activities cannot be overstated. They are essential in identifying potential flood-prone areas and ensuring sustainable designs that protect both lives and properties," says Paul Dowson, Environmental Planning Practice Leader at Antea Group UK. "With the addition of Alex Perryman and Alexander Rea to our team, we have strengthened our water risk management capabilities furthering our mission to provide comprehensive and effective environmental planning services to our clients."

About Antea Group

Antea®Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance. Learn more at www.anteagroup.uk.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Antea Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
