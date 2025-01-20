DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 20-Jan-2025 / 17:07 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 20 January 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 20 January 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 270,000 Highest price paid per share: 130.50p Lowest price paid per share: 128.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 130.2664p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 325,741,293 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (325,741,293) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 130.2664p 270,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 269 130.00 08:41:32 00318986774TRLO1 XLON 500 130.00 08:41:32 00318986773TRLO1 XLON 1261 129.50 09:00:34 00318995395TRLO1 XLON 400 129.50 09:00:34 00318995394TRLO1 XLON 540 128.50 09:34:58 00319011737TRLO1 XLON 1100 128.50 09:34:58 00319011736TRLO1 XLON 2805 129.50 10:29:54 00319021782TRLO1 XLON 47 129.50 10:29:54 00319021781TRLO1 XLON 840 130.00 10:33:42 00319021922TRLO1 XLON 200 130.00 10:33:42 00319021923TRLO1 XLON 365 130.00 10:49:11 00319022340TRLO1 XLON 428 130.00 10:49:11 00319022339TRLO1 XLON 603 130.50 11:11:00 00319023117TRLO1 XLON 827 130.00 12:52:28 00319025357TRLO1 XLON 827 130.00 12:52:28 00319025356TRLO1 XLON 37344 130.00 12:52:28 00319025355TRLO1 XLON 10362 130.00 12:52:28 00319025354TRLO1 XLON 795 130.50 12:52:57 00319025369TRLO1 XLON 796 130.50 12:52:57 00319025368TRLO1 XLON 10362 130.00 12:52:57 00319025366TRLO1 XLON 79 130.00 12:52:57 00319025367TRLO1 XLON 966 130.00 12:55:59 00319025432TRLO1 XLON 778 130.00 13:02:01 00319025557TRLO1 XLON 778 130.00 13:02:01 00319025556TRLO1 XLON 1026 130.00 13:02:01 00319025554TRLO1 XLON 8291 130.00 13:02:01 00319025555TRLO1 XLON 1167 130.00 13:07:46 00319025631TRLO1 XLON 508 130.50 13:12:02 00319025712TRLO1 XLON 1100 130.50 13:12:02 00319025711TRLO1 XLON 13 130.00 13:12:43 00319025720TRLO1 XLON 1010 130.00 13:16:49 00319025783TRLO1 XLON 1174 130.00 13:20:14 00319025837TRLO1 XLON 1134 130.00 13:31:33 00319026132TRLO1 XLON 495 130.50 13:33:52 00319026180TRLO1 XLON 200 130.50 13:33:52 00319026181TRLO1 XLON 961 130.00 13:36:00 00319026300TRLO1 XLON 979 130.00 13:36:02 00319026301TRLO1 XLON 978 130.00 13:36:58 00319026351TRLO1 XLON 1214 130.00 13:38:36 00319026386TRLO1 XLON 1085 130.00 13:44:11 00319026531TRLO1 XLON 804 130.00 13:44:51 00319026550TRLO1 XLON 913 130.00 13:44:51 00319026549TRLO1 XLON 695 130.00 13:44:51 00319026548TRLO1 XLON 21208 130.00 13:44:51 00319026547TRLO1 XLON 647 130.00 13:44:51 00319026546TRLO1 XLON 794 130.00 13:44:51 00319026551TRLO1 XLON 669 130.00 13:49:29 00319026630TRLO1 XLON 896 130.00 13:49:29 00319026629TRLO1 XLON 1736 130.50 13:58:52 00319026931TRLO1 XLON 992 130.50 14:01:00 00319027005TRLO1 XLON 419 130.50 14:24:04 00319027816TRLO1 XLON 363 130.50 14:24:04 00319027815TRLO1 XLON 210 130.50 14:24:04 00319027814TRLO1 XLON 592 130.50 14:24:04 00319027813TRLO1 XLON 64 130.50 14:24:04 00319027812TRLO1 XLON 699 130.50 14:24:04 00319027811TRLO1 XLON 834 130.50 14:30:19 00319028001TRLO1 XLON 451 130.50 14:44:18 00319028475TRLO1 XLON 372 130.50 14:51:46 00319028748TRLO1 XLON 67 130.50 15:00:43 00319028969TRLO1 XLON 755 130.50 15:00:43 00319028968TRLO1 XLON 75 130.50 15:00:47 00319028974TRLO1 XLON 451 130.50 15:00:47 00319028973TRLO1 XLON 526 130.50 15:01:09 00319028992TRLO1 XLON 372 130.50 15:01:09 00319028991TRLO1 XLON 747 130.50 15:01:09 00319028990TRLO1 XLON 807 130.50 15:05:52 00319029103TRLO1 XLON 656 130.50 15:06:39 00319029116TRLO1 XLON 137 130.50 15:06:39 00319029115TRLO1 XLON 84 130.50 15:07:26 00319029124TRLO1 XLON

January 20, 2025 12:07 ET (17:07 GMT)