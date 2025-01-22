Anzeige
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Jan-2025 / 17:08 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
22 January 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               22 January 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      300,000 
Highest price paid per share:         134.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          128.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 131.9504p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 325,303,272 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (325,303,272) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      131.9504p                    300,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
1626              132.50          08:57:37         00319489259TRLO1     XLON 
427              134.00          09:12:05         00319498640TRLO1     XLON 
551              134.00          09:12:05         00319498641TRLO1     XLON 
649              134.00          09:12:05         00319498642TRLO1     XLON 
535              134.00          09:12:05         00319498643TRLO1     XLON 
122              134.50          09:12:08         00319498663TRLO1     XLON 
583              134.50          09:12:08         00319498664TRLO1     XLON 
552              134.50          09:12:08         00319498665TRLO1     XLON 
882              134.50          09:12:08         00319498666TRLO1     XLON 
1534              134.00          09:13:19         00319499444TRLO1     XLON 
764              134.00          09:16:58         00319501268TRLO1     XLON 
753              133.00          09:22:29         00319503744TRLO1     XLON 
43               133.00          09:23:27         00319504275TRLO1     XLON 
753              133.00          09:23:27         00319504276TRLO1     XLON 
778              132.50          09:42:42         00319516911TRLO1     XLON 
124135             132.25          09:50:24         00319524180TRLO1     XLON 
784              133.00          10:33:32         00319536095TRLO1     XLON 
1500              133.00          10:49:31         00319536667TRLO1     XLON 
1604              133.00          11:05:26         00319536945TRLO1     XLON 
240              133.00          11:30:01         00319537571TRLO1     XLON 
390              133.00          11:30:01         00319537572TRLO1     XLON 
390              133.00          11:30:01         00319537573TRLO1     XLON 
627              133.00          11:30:01         00319537574TRLO1     XLON 
100000             133.00          12:06:29         00319538764TRLO1     XLON 
768              133.00          12:11:57         00319539044TRLO1     XLON 
768              132.50          12:11:57         00319539045TRLO1     XLON 
786              130.50          12:58:59         00319540205TRLO1     XLON 
426              130.00          14:14:25         00319542630TRLO1     XLON 
162              130.00          14:14:25         00319542631TRLO1     XLON 
162              130.00          14:14:25         00319542632TRLO1     XLON 
34               130.00          14:14:25         00319542633TRLO1     XLON 
784              130.00          14:14:25         00319542634TRLO1     XLON 
670              130.00          14:14:25         00319542635TRLO1     XLON 
113              130.00          14:14:25         00319542636TRLO1     XLON 
757              129.50          14:14:25         00319542639TRLO1     XLON 
402              129.00          14:19:10         00319542822TRLO1     XLON 
815              129.00          14:38:36         00319543734TRLO1     XLON 
173              129.00          14:38:49         00319543743TRLO1     XLON 
2200              129.50          15:06:02         00319545421TRLO1     XLON 
1040              129.50          15:06:02         00319545422TRLO1     XLON 
433              129.00          15:06:45         00319545467TRLO1     XLON 
618              129.00          15:07:12         00319545510TRLO1     XLON 
618              128.50          15:12:02         00319545764TRLO1     XLON 
204              128.50          15:12:02         00319545765TRLO1     XLON 
8632              129.00          16:11:55         00319549870TRLO1     XLON 
1100              129.00          16:11:55         00319549871TRLO1     XLON 
1100              129.00          16:11:55         00319549872TRLO1     XLON 
1557              129.00          16:11:55         00319549873TRLO1     XLON 
4875              129.00          16:11:55         00319549874TRLO1     XLON 
2657              129.00          16:11:55         00319549875TRLO1     XLON 
8632              129.00          16:12:55         00319549960TRLO1     XLON 
3832              129.00          16:12:55         00319549961TRLO1     XLON 
314              129.00          16:12:58         00319549962TRLO1     XLON 
4486              129.00          16:13:02         00319549990TRLO1     XLON 
10037             129.00          16:13:02         00319549991TRLO1     XLON 
623              129.00          16:13:13         00319549999TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  372189 
EQS News ID:  2072931 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2072931&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2025 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
