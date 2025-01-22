DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 22-Jan-2025 / 17:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 22 January 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 22 January 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 300,000 Highest price paid per share: 134.50p Lowest price paid per share: 128.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 131.9504p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 325,303,272 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (325,303,272) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 131.9504p 300,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 1626 132.50 08:57:37 00319489259TRLO1 XLON 427 134.00 09:12:05 00319498640TRLO1 XLON 551 134.00 09:12:05 00319498641TRLO1 XLON 649 134.00 09:12:05 00319498642TRLO1 XLON 535 134.00 09:12:05 00319498643TRLO1 XLON 122 134.50 09:12:08 00319498663TRLO1 XLON 583 134.50 09:12:08 00319498664TRLO1 XLON 552 134.50 09:12:08 00319498665TRLO1 XLON 882 134.50 09:12:08 00319498666TRLO1 XLON 1534 134.00 09:13:19 00319499444TRLO1 XLON 764 134.00 09:16:58 00319501268TRLO1 XLON 753 133.00 09:22:29 00319503744TRLO1 XLON 43 133.00 09:23:27 00319504275TRLO1 XLON 753 133.00 09:23:27 00319504276TRLO1 XLON 778 132.50 09:42:42 00319516911TRLO1 XLON 124135 132.25 09:50:24 00319524180TRLO1 XLON 784 133.00 10:33:32 00319536095TRLO1 XLON 1500 133.00 10:49:31 00319536667TRLO1 XLON 1604 133.00 11:05:26 00319536945TRLO1 XLON 240 133.00 11:30:01 00319537571TRLO1 XLON 390 133.00 11:30:01 00319537572TRLO1 XLON 390 133.00 11:30:01 00319537573TRLO1 XLON 627 133.00 11:30:01 00319537574TRLO1 XLON 100000 133.00 12:06:29 00319538764TRLO1 XLON 768 133.00 12:11:57 00319539044TRLO1 XLON 768 132.50 12:11:57 00319539045TRLO1 XLON 786 130.50 12:58:59 00319540205TRLO1 XLON 426 130.00 14:14:25 00319542630TRLO1 XLON 162 130.00 14:14:25 00319542631TRLO1 XLON 162 130.00 14:14:25 00319542632TRLO1 XLON 34 130.00 14:14:25 00319542633TRLO1 XLON 784 130.00 14:14:25 00319542634TRLO1 XLON 670 130.00 14:14:25 00319542635TRLO1 XLON 113 130.00 14:14:25 00319542636TRLO1 XLON 757 129.50 14:14:25 00319542639TRLO1 XLON 402 129.00 14:19:10 00319542822TRLO1 XLON 815 129.00 14:38:36 00319543734TRLO1 XLON 173 129.00 14:38:49 00319543743TRLO1 XLON 2200 129.50 15:06:02 00319545421TRLO1 XLON 1040 129.50 15:06:02 00319545422TRLO1 XLON 433 129.00 15:06:45 00319545467TRLO1 XLON 618 129.00 15:07:12 00319545510TRLO1 XLON 618 128.50 15:12:02 00319545764TRLO1 XLON 204 128.50 15:12:02 00319545765TRLO1 XLON 8632 129.00 16:11:55 00319549870TRLO1 XLON 1100 129.00 16:11:55 00319549871TRLO1 XLON 1100 129.00 16:11:55 00319549872TRLO1 XLON 1557 129.00 16:11:55 00319549873TRLO1 XLON 4875 129.00 16:11:55 00319549874TRLO1 XLON 2657 129.00 16:11:55 00319549875TRLO1 XLON 8632 129.00 16:12:55 00319549960TRLO1 XLON 3832 129.00 16:12:55 00319549961TRLO1 XLON 314 129.00 16:12:58 00319549962TRLO1 XLON 4486 129.00 16:13:02 00319549990TRLO1 XLON 10037 129.00 16:13:02 00319549991TRLO1 XLON 623 129.00 16:13:13 00319549999TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

