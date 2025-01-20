Mortgage Investors Group Responds to Cybersecurity Incident

Reaffirms Commitment to Transparency and Trust with Customers

Mortgage Investors Group (MIG), a trusted leader in the mortgage industry since 1989, announced that it was the target of a cybersecurity incident in December 2024. This incident involved unauthorized access to MIG's network, potentially compromising personal information pertaining to a number of individuals. The company is taking decisive action to address the matter and to ensure the security and privacy of all affected parties.?

"At Mortgage Investors Group, our commitment to our customers is for life," said Anna Beltran, President and CEO of MIG. "Protecting their personal information is central to our mission, and we are taking every possible step to address this incident thoroughly and responsibly. We are working closely with experts and regulators to ensure such an event does not happen again."

The cybersecurity incident was first detected on December 12, 2024, when Mortgage Investors Group (MIG) promptly engaged a specialized cybersecurity firm to undertake a comprehensive forensic investigation. This analysis confirmed that on December 11, an unauthorized third party had gained access to MIG's systems, potentially exposing sensitive personal information, including full names and certain financial details. The breach was detected in the early morning hours of December 12, prompting MIG to immediately shut down network access and secure its systems. The unauthorized access was successfully terminated at that time, ensuring the network's security. The forensic investigation was completed on December 30, confirming that the corrective measures taken were effective. MIG was advised of the cybersecurity firm's findings that same day.

Since discovering the incident, MIG has proactively engaged experts to identify the individuals affected and determine the types of information compromised, a process that is expected to take several weeks. Upon completing this identification process, MIG will notify all affected individuals directly and offer complimentary credit monitoring and related services to assist in securing their information.?

Once confirmed, affected individuals will receive a letter by U.S. First Class Mail. This letter will provide details about the incident, the type of information involved, and steps they can take to protect their data.?

At this time, there is no evidence of fraudulent misuse of the information, and MIG has not received any reports of identity theft related to this incident. However, MIG encourages all individuals to remain vigilant by monitoring their financial statements and credit reports for any unusual activity. MIG also urges potentially impacted parties to set up free fraud alerts with the three nationwide credit bureaus-Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion-and to review their individual credit reports at no cost via www.annualcreditreport.com .?

To assist with questions, MIG has launched a dedicated webpage on their website where updates on the investigation and additional resources will be provided. The company has also established a dedicated support team, available at (877) 739-0798, to address questions and provide support.?

"We remain dedicated to the security and privacy of our customers and those connected to our organization," said Beltran. "For over three decades, we have built a reputation of trust, and we are committed to honoring that trust by handling this situation with care, transparency, and urgency."?

Beltran continued, "MIG has always been more than a lender; we are a lifelong partner in our customers' homeownership journeys. While cyberattacks are an increasing challenge in the financial services sector, we remain committed to ensuring the security and peace of mind of everyone we serve."?

MIG serves customers across Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, and Kentucky, with licensing in eight additional states. Since its founding in 1989, MIG has helped tens of thousands of borrowers achieve their dream of homeownership.?

For the latest updates and additional resources, visit https://migonline.com/notice-of-data-event .?

Contact Information

Moneek Langston

VP of Digital & Strategic Marketing

moneek.langston@migonline.com

865-876-0529





SOURCE: Mortgage Investors Group

