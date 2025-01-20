Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2025) - A new whitepaper, "Navigating the Challenges of Data and Analytics in Insurance," addresses the difficulties faced by insurance companies seeking to leverage data for actionable insights. The whitepaper provides practical solutions for data centralization, quality improvement, and AI integration.

The report in question outlines strategies to:

Demolish Data Silos: Create a centralized data repository for a comprehensive customer view, enabling personalized product and service offerings.

Elevate Data Quality: Implement data governance and cleansing tools to ensure accuracy and reliability for robust analysis.

Empower Your Analytics with AI: Utilize AI for enhanced data processing, predictive insights, and exploration of technologies like computer vision.

The whitepaper features insights from insurance industry leaders, including:

Nina Edwards, VP, Emerging Technology & Innovation , Prudential

, Bipin Chadha, VP Data Science , CSAA Insurance Group

, Ian Blunt, VP Advanced Analytics, Highmark Health

The "Navigating the Challenges of Data and Analytics in Insurance" whitepaper is available for free download. https://bit.ly/42pDKX9

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237838

SOURCE: Reuters Events