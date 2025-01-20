Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: FTAI INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces an Investigation into FTAI Aviation Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of FTAI Aviation Ltd. ("FTAI Aviation" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:FTAI). Investors who purchased FTAI Aviation securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/FTAI .

On January 15, 2025, Muddy Waters Research issued a report about FTAI Aviation. In this report, Muddy Waters stated its belief that, among other things, "FTAI is exaggerating the size of its aftermarket aerospace business" that FTAI is "[m]isleading investors by presenting whole engine sales as individule module sales," and "[e]ngaging in channel stuffing." Following this news, FTAI Aviation stock dropped $37.21 per share, or 24.2%, to close $116.08 on January 15, 2025.

