OilDash Inc.: Oildash Revolutionizes Energy Services With Mobile App for Oil and HVAC Deliveries in Tri-State Area

Finanznachrichten News

New Mobile Platform Offers Consumers Instant Price Comparisons, Real-Time Tracking and No-Contract Flexibility for Oil and HVAC Services

EAST ISLIP, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2025 / Oildash, an innovative mobile application, is transforming how oil delivery, diesel delivery, and HVAC services are managed in New York, New Jersey, and Upstate regions. The company, founded by Joel Junior Cineas, is backed by prominent investors McGerald B. Lezeau, Kristian A. Miller, and Devonta D. Pierre. Oildash's technology-driven platform aims to enhance convenience, efficiency, and cost transparency for both consumers and businesses.

oildash

oildash

Oildash Empowers Consumers With Advanced Technology

Oildash is changing how home heating oil and HVAC services are accessed by offering a range of consumer-centric features, including:

  • Instant Price Comparison: Consumers can compare prices across different service providers in real-time, eliminating the need for multiple phone calls.

  • Real-Time Pricing Updates: Prices update every 10 minutes, ensuring customers access the most competitive rates.

  • Seamless Ordering and Tracking: Customers can place orders and track delivery progress in real-time, improving the overall service experience.

  • Flexibility Without Contracts: Oildash enables consumers to place orders without being tied to long-term contracts, offering more freedom and convenience.

  • Comprehensive Service Hub: Oildash serves as a one-stop solution for home heating oil, HVAC maintenance, and burner services.

These features not only save customers time and money but also bring a modern, streamlined approach to managing energy services.

Business Opportunities for Energy and HVAC Providers

For businesses in the energy and HVAC sectors, Oildash presents significant growth opportunities:

  • Expanded Customer Reach: Oildash connects businesses with a wider customer base, helping them reach more consumers in need of oil, diesel, and HVAC services.

  • Increased Efficiency: By integrating with Oildash's platform, businesses can optimize their operations, reduce overhead, and improve profitability.

  • Stay Competitive: In an evolving energy market, Oildash helps businesses stay ahead by providing tools to meet growing customer demand for modern energy services.

Additionally, Oildash offers a unique opportunity for new drivers in the oil delivery market, providing a platform to start their own businesses and generate income.

Oildash's Vision for the Future of Energy Services

With its innovative approach to energy service delivery, Oildash is transforming the energy and HVAC landscape in the Tri-State area. The platform combines cutting-edge technology with customer-focused solutions to create a more connected and efficient energy ecosystem. This shift is not only beneficial for consumers but also offers substantial opportunities for businesses to grow and adapt to the digital age.

Oildash, an innovative mobile application, is transforming how oil delivery, diesel delivery, and HVAC services are managed in New York, New Jersey, and Upstate regions. The company, founded by Joel Junior Cineas, is backed by prominent investors McGerald B. Lezeau, Kristian A. Miller, Devonta D. Pierre, David A. Williams, and Sameer Chaudhary. Oildash's technology-driven platform aims to enhance convenience, efficiency, and cost transparency for both consumers and businesses.

Contact Information:

For more information or to download the Oildash app, visit www.oildash.com.

Media Inquiries:
Email: Admin@OilDash.com
Phone: +1 833-645-3274

Contact Information

Joel Cineas
CEO
support@oildash.com
833-645-3274

SOURCE: OilDash Inc.



