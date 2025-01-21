Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2025) - AnalytixInsight Inc. (TSXV: ALY) (OTC Pink: ATIXF) ("AnalytixInsight", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company has issued 12,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.01 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $120,000.

The Private Placement remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory four month hold period from their date of issuance. No finder's fees were paid by the Company in connection with the Private Placement. The proceeds raised pursuant to the Private Placement will be used for general working capital purposes.

None of the securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT

AnalytixInsight is a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider. AnalytixInsight develops and markets cloud-based platforms providing financial content, company analysis and stock research solutions to the financial services industry. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall S.R.L., a developer of fintech solutions for financial institutions in Italy.

