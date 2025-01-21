Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance des Jahres! Ihre Chance auf explosive Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.01.2025 06:06 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crystal Intelligence: Dubai Police and Crystal collaborate to fight economic crypto crime

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Intelligence has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Police, General Department of Criminal Investigation.

Crystal Intelligence Logo

This partnership aims to promote collaboration in identifying and predicting future economic crimes, an increasingly important issue as digital threats continue to evolve.

"At Dubai Police, we are committed to strengthening our security infrastructure by collaborating with internal and external partners. Based on global studies, the General Department of Criminal Investigation develops strategic plans that anticipate future security challenges, including economic crimes, which are becoming more sophisticated," stated Brigadier Al Shamsi. "As countries and individuals increasingly rely on technology in both professional and personal spheres, we must adapt to these trends to ensure that Dubai remains the safest city in the world."

Navin Gupta, CEO of Crystal Intelligence, highlighted the importance of this collaboration, describing the MoU as a strategic milestone. "This partnership underscores Crystal Intelligence's commitment to working closely with Dubai Police to share knowledge and expertise across various fields. Together, we aim to develop and implement high-impact initiatives and projects that will strengthen our collaboration," Gupta added.

About Crystal Intelligence

Crystal is a leading blockchain intelligence firm empowering financial institutions, law enforcement and regulators with real-time blockchain analysis, investigative and compliance solutions. Our solution helps financial institutions comply with global anti-money laundering regulations efficiently. Investigators and government agencies use Crystal's cutting-edge technology and unique real-time intelligence to solve crypto investigations. Available as a free blockchain explorer, SaaS, or API.

www.crystalintelligence.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581920/Crystal_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dubai-police-and-crystal-collaborate-to-fight-economic-crypto-crime-302355379.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.