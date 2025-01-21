Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.01.2025
21.01.2025 06:16 Uhr
Arctech's SkyLine II Solar Tracker, StarShine I Intelligent PV Cleaning Robot and BESS Steal the Show at WFES 2025

Finanznachrichten News

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 14th to 16th, Arctech, the world's leading solar tracking and racking solutions provider, participated in the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2025 at the ADNEC Exhibition Center, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Over the course of three vibrant days, Arctech presented its cutting-edge solar solutions, including its signature 1P single-axis solar tracking system SkyLine II, intelligent PV cleaning robot StarShine I, and advanced BESS (Battery Energy Storage System), to an audience of developers, EPCs, and industry leaders in the MEA region.

The Arctech Team at WFES 2025

The SkyLine II solar tracker continues to gain momentum in the market, thanks to its innovative features and high adaptability to regional conditions. This year, combined with Arctech's StarShine I Intelligent PV Cleaning Robot, this tracker plus cleaning robot combination became the star of this exhibition.

Arctech's StarShine I Intelligent PV Cleaning Robot garnered significant attention at WFES 2025 due to its innovative design tailored specifically for the challenging environment of the MEA region. Equipped with an advanced "Tracker" joint control system, StarShine I is resistant to sand and wind, ensuring reliable operation in harsh desert conditions.

Key highlights include:

  • High-strength composite materials: A weight reduction of over 30% compared to traditional cleaning machines, minimizing the risk of hidden solar module cracks.
  • Maintenance-free system: Designed for the entire lifecycle of the solar project, eliminating costly and time-consuming upkeep.
  • Better compatibility: Adaptable to varying solar array spacings and tolerant of construction discrepancies.
  • Intelligent four-wheel drive: Exceptional obstacle-climbing capabilities, ensuring smooth operation even on uneven terrains.

These features make the StarShine I cleaning robot an essential solution for optimizing energy generation and maintaining solar panel efficiency in challenging environments.

Additionally, Arctech's BESS attracted considerable attention at WFES. Featuring in-house developed PCS, BMS, and EMS, it is tailored to meet the MEA region's growing demand for dependable energy storage solutions.

Since 2024, Arctech has been dedicated to developing its "tracker+" business, which revolves around a range of solutions centered on solar trackers. This strategic initiative is part of Arctech's broader effort to enhance the "Green Power+" industrial ecosystem, which aims to create sustainable, integrated solutions for renewable energy generation. By focusing on the innovative, tracker-centric business model, Arctech is paving the way for a smarter and greener future in the solar industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2602210/The_Arctech_Team_WFES_2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arctechs-skyline-ii-solar-tracker-starshine-i-intelligent-pv-cleaning-robot-and-bess-steal-the-show-at-wfes-2025-302355885.html

