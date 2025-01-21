Argo Blockchain PLC: Argo CEO Change

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2025 / Argo Blockchain plc (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK) announces that Thomas Chippas is stepping down from his positions as Chief Executive Officer and Director effective 28 February 2025. Argo intends to engage an executive search firm to assist with the process of selecting a new Chief Executive Officer and will update the market in due course. In the interim, the Board has appointed Jim MacCallum, current Chief Financial Officer, as interim-Chief Executive Officer.

Matthew Shaw, Chairman of the Board, said: "Thomas has made significant contributions to Argo including the repayment of the Galaxy loan ahead of schedule and improving the balance sheet. On behalf of the Board and everyone at Argo, I would like to thank Thomas for his many achievements and wish him every success in the future."

This announcement contains inside information.

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With a mining facility in Quebec and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

