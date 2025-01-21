The Romanian Ministry of Energy has announced a new round of funding from the Modernization Fund dedicated to battery energy storage systems. From ESS News Romania has launched a new non-refundable funding program for battery energy storage systems to the tune of €150 million ($158 million), this time dedicated to standalone facilities. The Ministry of Energy said on Friday that the program will take the form of a competitive bidding procedure, with a single criterion for ranking the offers, the value of the requested state aid in €/MWh. The list of potential beneficiaries includes microenterprises, ...

