Dienstag, 21.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
WKN: A3C9V4 | ISIN: BMG702782084
16.01.25
08:09 Uhr
0,325 Euro
+0,017
+5,52 %
21.01.2025 08:06 Uhr
Petra Diamonds Ltd - H1 FY 2025 Operating Update

Petra Diamonds Ltd - H1 FY 2025 Operating Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21

21 January 2025

LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

H1 FY 2025 Operating Update

Petra reports its operating results for the first half of FY 2025

Richard Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of Petra, commented:

"Petra delivered a solid operating performance in Q2 FY 2025, leading to total tonnes treated increasing 7% in H1 FY 2025 compared to H1 FY 2024. As a result, we are reiterating our FY 2025 production guidance of 2.8 - 3.1 Mcts for the Group.

Finsch's performance improved through the first half as mining successfully transitioned into fresher ore associated with the 78-Level Phase II, resulting in reduced dilution and more predictable operations, while Cullinan Mine and Williamson continued to perform well and according to plan. At Cullinan Mine, we continued to make good progress on the CC1E development project, with first contribution of higher grade ore taking place in the second quarter. This project is expected to ramp-up over the next 16-18 months.

In terms of safety, I am pleased that our safety performance has recovered following a temporary increase in LTIs and the LTIFR early in FY 2025, largely relating to the implementation of a new shift configuration at Finsch. Safety remains our top priority and we continue to focus on behaviour-based interventions in support of our goal of zero harm.

Our third Tender of FY 2025 showed ongoing diamond price weakness at the end of CY 2024, although we are encouraged by recent reports of stronger online jewellery demand in the US and stronger jewellery demand in India over the festive season and Diwali, respectively. This, together with reduced supply from the major producers and industry-wide marketing efforts, should help rebalance inventories. On the back of the last tender results, the continued demand weakness from China and the current product mix at Finsch, we have revised our FY 2025 pricing assumptions for Finsch from US$80/ct - US$90/ct to US$70/ct - US$80/ct.

We remain committed to our target of sustainable net cash generation from FY 2025 and have commenced additional cash generation and savings initiatives, as announced in our Tender 3 results. A multi-stream Restructuring Plan has been initiated, which includes fixed and variable labour cost reductions, non-labour cost reductions, capital optimisation and additional revenue generation initiatives. The Restructuring Plan will form the basis of re-engaging with our lenders to execute on refinancing our debt in 2025. Further details will be provided at our interim results in February 2025.

Notwithstanding the continued market weakness, our consolidated net debt reduced from US$285 million at Q1 FY 2025 to US$225 million at Q2 FY 2025, with the amount drawn on the RCF increasing by US$18 million from 30 June 2024 mainly due to the repurchase of bonds through the Open Market Repurchase Programme."

Highlights vs H1 FY 2024

  • LTIFR and LTIs increased to 0.23 and 6, respectively (H1 FY 2024: 0.15 and 5, respectively) resulting in Petra implementing a number of behaviour-based interventions in Q2 FY 2025 improving health and safety performance
  • Ore processed increased 7% to 6.2Mt from 5.8Mt, largely due to improved performance at Finsch and Williamson
  • Total diamond production decreased marginally by 2% to 1.40Mcts from 1.43Mcts
  • The South African Rand strengthened during the period, averaging ZAR17.93: US$1 (H1 FY 2024: ZAR18.69: US$1) following the post-election period, with a weakening trend resuming towards the end of CY 2024, closing at ZAR18.85: US$1
  • Revenue (including profit share agreements) amounted to US$146 million (H1 FY 2024: US$188 million)
    • Diamond sales in H1 FY 2024 benefitted from 456kcts of FY 2023 sale parcels that were deferred and sold in H1 FY 2024
    • Like-for-like prices were down 10% compared to H1 FY 2024 mainly from smaller size categories
  • Consolidated net debt increased to US$225 million as at 31 December 2024 (30 June 2024: US$201 million), mainly due to the continued weak diamond market and timing of tender sales, with three tenders scheduled for H1 FY 2025 and four tenders for H2 FY 2025. The effect of the lower diamond pricing environment was partly offset by cost control and efficiencies in capital spend profiles

Operating Summary

Safety, sales and production

Unit

H1 FY 2025

H1 FY 2024

Q2

Q1

Total

Q2

Q1

Total

Safety

LTIFR

-

0.16

0.28

0.23

0.18

0.12

0.15

LTIs

Number

2

4

6

3

2

5

Sales

Diamonds sold

Carats

1,215,515

85,449

1,300,964

727,189

932,431

1,659,620

Revenue1

US$m

124

23

146

90

98

188

Production

ROM tonnes

Tonnes

2,842,305

3,112,645

5,954,950

2,875,410

2,717,486

5,592,896

Tailings and other tonnes

Tonnes

110,625

98,002

208,627

96,235

91,008

187,243

Total tonnes treated

Tonnes

2,952,930

3,210,647

6,163,577

2,971,645

2,808,494

5,780,139

ROM diamonds

Carats

655,770

630,768

1,286,538

694,884

652,021

1,346,905

Tailings and other diamonds

Carats

65,144

48,857

114,001

36,018

44,618

80,636

Total diamonds

Carats

720,914

679,625

1,400,539

730,902

696,639

1,427,541

1 Revenue reflects proceeds from the sale of rough diamonds and excludes revenue from profit share arrangements

Our revised pricing assumptions for FY 2025 are:

US$ per carat

FY 2025

Previous

FY 2025

Revised

Cullinan Mine

120 - 130

120 - 130

Finsch

80 - 90

70 - 80

Williamson

170 - 200

170 - 200

Future diamond prices are influenced by a range of factors outside of Petra's control and so these assumptions are internal estimates only and no reliance should be placed on them. The Company's pricing assumptions will be considered on an ongoing basis and may be updated as appropriate.

INVESTOR WEBCASTS

Webcast presentation for institutional investors and analysts at 09:30am GMT today

Petra's CEO, Richard Duffy, CFO, Johan Snyman, and Chief Restructuring Officer ('CRO'), Vivek Gadodia, will host a webcast for institutional investors and analysts to discuss this operating update.

Lines will be open from 09:15am GMT and participants are encouraged to register early to avoid queues around the start time of 09:30am GMT.

To join: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/f94c5334-91de-49d7-9e21-98996e39ca09@3c08cd12-de9b-4814-9ea3-392066758217

Link for recording (available later in the day):

https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/results-reports/

Investor Meet Company webcast at 14.30pm GMT today

Petra's CEO, Richard Duffy, CFO, Johan Snyman, and CRO, Vivek Gadodia, will also present these results live on the Investor Meet Company platform, predominantly aimed at retail investors.

To join: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/petra-diamonds-limited/register-investor

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations, London

Patrick Pittaway Telephone: +44 (0)784 192 0021

Kelsey Traynorinvestorrelations@petradiamonds.com

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan and Finsch Mines) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's loan notes, due in 2026, are listed on EuroNext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange). For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.

Corporate and financial summary 31 December 2024

Unit

As at 31 December

2024

As at 30 September

2024

As at 30 June

2024

As at 31 March

2024

As at 31 December

2023

Cash at bank - (including restricted amounts)¹

  • Petra Group (excl. Williamson)
  • Williamson

US$m

US$m

US$m


42

52
(10)

36

47

(11)

40

47

(7)

37

42

(5)

75

85

(10)

Diamond debtors

US$m

-

-

31

11

8

Diamond inventories2

US$m

Carats

40

385,878

92

880,479

32

286,303

71

671,989

54

483,142

2026 Loan Notes3

US$m

225

245

246

256

249

Bank loans and borrowings4

US$m

43

76

25

24

47

Consolidated Net Debt5

US$m

225

285

201

232

212

Bank facilities undrawn and available4

US$m

50

26

72

69

8

Note: The following exchange rates have been used for this announcement: average for 6M FY 2025 US$1: ZAR17.93 (FY 2024: US$1: ZAR18.71); closing rate as at 31 December 2024 US$1: ZAR18.85 (30 June 2024: ZAR18.19; 31 March 2024 US$1: ZAR18.92; 31 December 2023: US$1: ZAR18.28; and 30 September 2023: ZAR18.92).

Notes:

  1. The Group's cash balances excluding Williamson comprise unrestricted balances of US$35 million, and restricted balances of US$17 million.
  2. Recorded at the lower of cost and net realisable value.
  3. The 2026 Loan Notes, originally issued following the capital restructuring (the "Restructuring") completed during March 2021, have a carrying value of US$225 million which represents the outstanding principal amount of US$186 million (after the repurchases concluded during H1 FY 2025) plus US$42 million of accrued interest and is stated net of unamortised transaction costs capitalised of US$3 million. During H1 FY 2025, Petra purchased and cancelled 2026 Loan Notes with a nominal value of US$24 million through an open market repurchase programme.
  4. Bank loans and borrowings represent the Group's ZAR1.75 billion (US$93 million) revolving credit facility (RCF). In August and September 2024, the Group drew down ZAR855 million (c. US$48 million) from the RCF as a result of the deferral of South African goods from Tender 1 FY 2025. ZAR500 million (c. US$28 million) was repaid during November and December 2024. As at 31 December 2024, a total of ZAR805 million (US$43 million) was drawn leaving a further balance of ZAR945 million (US$50 million) available for drawdown.
  5. Consolidated Net Debt is bank loans and borrowings plus loan notes, less cash and diamond debtors.

Mine-by-mine tables:

Cullinan Mine - South Africa

Unit

H1 FY 2025

H1 FY 2024

Q2

Q1

Total

Q2

Q1

Total

Sales

Revenue

US$m

69

9

78

46

51

97

Diamonds sold

Carats

640,050

19

640,069

345,867

519,362

865,229

Average price per carat

US$

108

450,928

121

131

98

112

ROM Production

Tonnes treated

Tonnes

1,107,787

1,089,570

2,197,357

1,078,409

1,137,435

2,215,844

Diamonds produced

Carats

331,079

314,126

645,205

331,349

318,261

649,610

Grade1

Cpht

29.9

28.8

29.4

30.7

28.0

29.3

Tailings Production

Tonnes treated

Tonnes

110,625

98,002

208,627

96,235

91,008

187,243

Diamonds produced

Carats

65,143

48,847

114,000

36,018

44,618

80,636

Grade1

Cpht

58.9

49.9

54.6

37.4

49.0

43.1

Total Production

Tonnes treated

Tonnes

1,218,412

1,187,572

2,405,984

1,174,644

1,228,443

2,403,087

Diamonds produced

Carats

396,222

362,983

759,205

367,367

362,879

730,246

Note: 1.Petra is not able to precisely measure the ROM / tailings grade split because ore from both sources is processed through the same plant; the Company therefore back-calculates the grade with reference to resource grades.

Finsch - South Africa

Unit

H1 FY 2025

H1 FY 2024

Q2

Q1

Total

Q2

Q1

Total

Sales

Revenue

US$m

36.9

-

36.9

28

39

67

Diamonds sold

Carats

473,314

-

473,314

298,889

375,214

674,103

Average price per carat

US$

78

-

78

94

104

99

ROM Production

Tonnes treated

Tonnes

532,849

477,267

1,010,116

635,872

544,140

1,180,012

Diamonds produced

Carats

236,222

204,238

440,460

276,842

259,864

536,706

Grade

Cpht

44.3

42.8

43.6

43.5

47.8

45.5

Williamson - Tanzania

Unit

H1 FY 2025

H1 FY 2024

Q2

Q1

Total

Q2

Q1

Total

Sales

Revenue

US$m

18

14

32

17

8

24

Diamonds sold

Carats

102,151

85,430

187,581

82,432

37,856

120,288

Average price per carat

US$

174

164

170

201

203

202

ROM Production

Tonnes treated

Tonnes

1,201,668

1,545,808

2,747,476

1,161,129

1,035,911

2,197,040

Diamonds produced

Carats

88,469

112,404

200,873

86,693

73,896

160,589

Grade1

Cpht

7.4

7.3

7.3

7.5

7.1

7.3

Capital expenditure breakdown

US$m

H1 FY 2025

FY 2024

Extension

Stay-in-Business

Total

Total

Cullinan Mine

16

1

17

48

Finsch

11

2

13

25

Williamson

0

6

6

10

Total

27

9

36

83

Notes:

  1. The following definitions have been used in this announcement:
  1. cpht: carats per hundred tonnes
  2. LTIs: lost time injuries
  3. LTIFR: lost time injury frequency rate, calculated as the number of LTIs multiplied by 200,000 and divided by the number of hours worked
  4. FY: financial year ending 30 June
  5. CY: calendar year ending 31 December
  6. H: half of the financial year
  7. ROM: run-of-mine (i.e. production from the primary orebody)
  8. m: million
  9. Mt: million tonnes
  10. Mcts: million carats
  11. ktcs: thousand carats


