Petra Diamonds Ltd - H1 FY 2025 Operating Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21
21 January 2025
LSE: PDL
Petra Diamonds Limited
H1 FY 2025 Operating Update
Petra reports its operating results for the first half of FY 2025
Richard Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of Petra, commented:
"Petra delivered a solid operating performance in Q2 FY 2025, leading to total tonnes treated increasing 7% in H1 FY 2025 compared to H1 FY 2024. As a result, we are reiterating our FY 2025 production guidance of 2.8 - 3.1 Mcts for the Group.
Finsch's performance improved through the first half as mining successfully transitioned into fresher ore associated with the 78-Level Phase II, resulting in reduced dilution and more predictable operations, while Cullinan Mine and Williamson continued to perform well and according to plan. At Cullinan Mine, we continued to make good progress on the CC1E development project, with first contribution of higher grade ore taking place in the second quarter. This project is expected to ramp-up over the next 16-18 months.
In terms of safety, I am pleased that our safety performance has recovered following a temporary increase in LTIs and the LTIFR early in FY 2025, largely relating to the implementation of a new shift configuration at Finsch. Safety remains our top priority and we continue to focus on behaviour-based interventions in support of our goal of zero harm.
Our third Tender of FY 2025 showed ongoing diamond price weakness at the end of CY 2024, although we are encouraged by recent reports of stronger online jewellery demand in the US and stronger jewellery demand in India over the festive season and Diwali, respectively. This, together with reduced supply from the major producers and industry-wide marketing efforts, should help rebalance inventories. On the back of the last tender results, the continued demand weakness from China and the current product mix at Finsch, we have revised our FY 2025 pricing assumptions for Finsch from US$80/ct - US$90/ct to US$70/ct - US$80/ct.
We remain committed to our target of sustainable net cash generation from FY 2025 and have commenced additional cash generation and savings initiatives, as announced in our Tender 3 results. A multi-stream Restructuring Plan has been initiated, which includes fixed and variable labour cost reductions, non-labour cost reductions, capital optimisation and additional revenue generation initiatives. The Restructuring Plan will form the basis of re-engaging with our lenders to execute on refinancing our debt in 2025. Further details will be provided at our interim results in February 2025.
Notwithstanding the continued market weakness, our consolidated net debt reduced from US$285 million at Q1 FY 2025 to US$225 million at Q2 FY 2025, with the amount drawn on the RCF increasing by US$18 million from 30 June 2024 mainly due to the repurchase of bonds through the Open Market Repurchase Programme."
Highlights vs H1 FY 2024
- LTIFR and LTIs increased to 0.23 and 6, respectively (H1 FY 2024: 0.15 and 5, respectively) resulting in Petra implementing a number of behaviour-based interventions in Q2 FY 2025 improving health and safety performance
- Ore processed increased 7% to 6.2Mt from 5.8Mt, largely due to improved performance at Finsch and Williamson
- Total diamond production decreased marginally by 2% to 1.40Mcts from 1.43Mcts
- The South African Rand strengthened during the period, averaging ZAR17.93: US$1 (H1 FY 2024: ZAR18.69: US$1) following the post-election period, with a weakening trend resuming towards the end of CY 2024, closing at ZAR18.85: US$1
- Revenue (including profit share agreements) amounted to US$146 million (H1 FY 2024: US$188 million)
- Diamond sales in H1 FY 2024 benefitted from 456kcts of FY 2023 sale parcels that were deferred and sold in H1 FY 2024
- Like-for-like prices were down 10% compared to H1 FY 2024 mainly from smaller size categories
- Consolidated net debt increased to US$225 million as at 31 December 2024 (30 June 2024: US$201 million), mainly due to the continued weak diamond market and timing of tender sales, with three tenders scheduled for H1 FY 2025 and four tenders for H2 FY 2025. The effect of the lower diamond pricing environment was partly offset by cost control and efficiencies in capital spend profiles
Operating Summary
Safety, sales and production
Unit
H1 FY 2025
H1 FY 2024
Q2
Q1
Total
Q2
Q1
Total
Safety
LTIFR
-
0.16
0.28
0.23
0.18
0.12
0.15
LTIs
Number
2
4
6
3
2
5
Sales
Diamonds sold
Carats
1,215,515
85,449
1,300,964
727,189
932,431
1,659,620
Revenue1
US$m
124
23
146
90
98
188
Production
ROM tonnes
Tonnes
2,842,305
3,112,645
5,954,950
2,875,410
2,717,486
5,592,896
Tailings and other tonnes
Tonnes
110,625
98,002
208,627
96,235
91,008
187,243
Total tonnes treated
Tonnes
2,952,930
3,210,647
6,163,577
2,971,645
2,808,494
5,780,139
ROM diamonds
Carats
655,770
630,768
1,286,538
694,884
652,021
1,346,905
Tailings and other diamonds
Carats
65,144
48,857
114,001
36,018
44,618
80,636
Total diamonds
Carats
720,914
679,625
1,400,539
730,902
696,639
1,427,541
1 Revenue reflects proceeds from the sale of rough diamonds and excludes revenue from profit share arrangements
Our revised pricing assumptions for FY 2025 are:
US$ per carat
FY 2025
Previous
FY 2025
Revised
Cullinan Mine
120 - 130
120 - 130
Finsch
80 - 90
70 - 80
Williamson
170 - 200
170 - 200
Future diamond prices are influenced by a range of factors outside of Petra's control and so these assumptions are internal estimates only and no reliance should be placed on them. The Company's pricing assumptions will be considered on an ongoing basis and may be updated as appropriate.
About Petra Diamonds Limited
Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan and Finsch Mines) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).
Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.
Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.
Petra is quoted on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's loan notes, due in 2026, are listed on EuroNext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange). For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.
Corporate and financial summary 31 December 2024
Unit
As at 31 December
2024
As at 30 September
2024
As at 30 June
2024
As at 31 March
2024
As at 31 December
2023
Cash at bank - (including restricted amounts)¹
US$m
US$m
US$m
36
47
(11)
40
47
(7)
37
42
(5)
75
85
(10)
Diamond debtors
US$m
-
-
31
11
8
Diamond inventories2
US$m
Carats
40
385,878
92
880,479
32
286,303
71
671,989
54
483,142
2026 Loan Notes3
US$m
225
245
246
256
249
Bank loans and borrowings4
US$m
43
76
25
24
47
Consolidated Net Debt5
US$m
225
285
201
232
212
Bank facilities undrawn and available4
US$m
50
26
72
69
8
Note: The following exchange rates have been used for this announcement: average for 6M FY 2025 US$1: ZAR17.93 (FY 2024: US$1: ZAR18.71); closing rate as at 31 December 2024 US$1: ZAR18.85 (30 June 2024: ZAR18.19; 31 March 2024 US$1: ZAR18.92; 31 December 2023: US$1: ZAR18.28; and 30 September 2023: ZAR18.92).
Notes:
- The Group's cash balances excluding Williamson comprise unrestricted balances of US$35 million, and restricted balances of US$17 million.
- Recorded at the lower of cost and net realisable value.
- The 2026 Loan Notes, originally issued following the capital restructuring (the "Restructuring") completed during March 2021, have a carrying value of US$225 million which represents the outstanding principal amount of US$186 million (after the repurchases concluded during H1 FY 2025) plus US$42 million of accrued interest and is stated net of unamortised transaction costs capitalised of US$3 million. During H1 FY 2025, Petra purchased and cancelled 2026 Loan Notes with a nominal value of US$24 million through an open market repurchase programme.
- Bank loans and borrowings represent the Group's ZAR1.75 billion (US$93 million) revolving credit facility (RCF). In August and September 2024, the Group drew down ZAR855 million (c. US$48 million) from the RCF as a result of the deferral of South African goods from Tender 1 FY 2025. ZAR500 million (c. US$28 million) was repaid during November and December 2024. As at 31 December 2024, a total of ZAR805 million (US$43 million) was drawn leaving a further balance of ZAR945 million (US$50 million) available for drawdown.
- Consolidated Net Debt is bank loans and borrowings plus loan notes, less cash and diamond debtors.
Mine-by-mine tables:
Cullinan Mine - South Africa
Unit
H1 FY 2025
H1 FY 2024
Q2
Q1
Total
Q2
Q1
Total
Sales
Revenue
US$m
69
9
78
46
51
97
Diamonds sold
Carats
640,050
19
640,069
345,867
519,362
865,229
Average price per carat
US$
108
450,928
121
131
98
112
ROM Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
1,107,787
1,089,570
2,197,357
1,078,409
1,137,435
2,215,844
Diamonds produced
Carats
331,079
314,126
645,205
331,349
318,261
649,610
Grade1
Cpht
29.9
28.8
29.4
30.7
28.0
29.3
Tailings Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
110,625
98,002
208,627
96,235
91,008
187,243
Diamonds produced
Carats
65,143
48,847
114,000
36,018
44,618
80,636
Grade1
Cpht
58.9
49.9
54.6
37.4
49.0
43.1
Total Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
1,218,412
1,187,572
2,405,984
1,174,644
1,228,443
2,403,087
Diamonds produced
Carats
396,222
362,983
759,205
367,367
362,879
730,246
Note: 1.Petra is not able to precisely measure the ROM / tailings grade split because ore from both sources is processed through the same plant; the Company therefore back-calculates the grade with reference to resource grades.
Finsch - South Africa
Unit
H1 FY 2025
H1 FY 2024
Q2
Q1
Total
Q2
Q1
Total
Sales
Revenue
US$m
36.9
-
36.9
28
39
67
Diamonds sold
Carats
473,314
-
473,314
298,889
375,214
674,103
Average price per carat
US$
78
-
78
94
104
99
ROM Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
532,849
477,267
1,010,116
635,872
544,140
1,180,012
Diamonds produced
Carats
236,222
204,238
440,460
276,842
259,864
536,706
Grade
Cpht
44.3
42.8
43.6
43.5
47.8
45.5
Williamson - Tanzania
Unit
H1 FY 2025
H1 FY 2024
Q2
Q1
Total
Q2
Q1
Total
Sales
Revenue
US$m
18
14
32
17
8
24
Diamonds sold
Carats
102,151
85,430
187,581
82,432
37,856
120,288
Average price per carat
US$
174
164
170
201
203
202
ROM Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
1,201,668
1,545,808
2,747,476
1,161,129
1,035,911
2,197,040
Diamonds produced
Carats
88,469
112,404
200,873
86,693
73,896
160,589
Grade1
Cpht
7.4
7.3
7.3
7.5
7.1
7.3
Capital expenditure breakdown
US$m
H1 FY 2025
FY 2024
Extension
Stay-in-Business
Total
Total
Cullinan Mine
16
1
17
48
Finsch
11
2
13
25
Williamson
0
6
6
10
Total
27
9
36
83
