Global Tailings Management Institute: New independent institute to drive and assess the implementation of Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management

Global Tailings Management Institute launched to help make mine tailings facilities safer for people and the environment

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 21, 2025(GTMI), an independent, multi-stakeholder governed organisation dedicated to improving the safety of mine tailings facilities worldwide, was launched today. It has been founded by the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the UN-backed Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

Based in South Africa, the GTMI will drive the responsible management of tailings facilities throughout their lifecycle. The goal is to achieve zero harm to people and the environment, by overseeing an independent assessment process through which tailings facilities will be audited and certified.

The GTMI will oversee the implementation of, and conformance with, the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM). Companies seeking to meet the Standard are required to prioritise safety, and enhance accountability through public disclosures at all tailings facilities. The GTMI will be responsible for managing the assurance framework through which tailings facilities will be independently audited and certified against the GISTM, by qualified third-party assessors.

The development of the institute was informed by comprehensive guidance from an international advisory panel representing multiple stakeholders.

"The devastating Brumadinho dam collapse in Brazil which killed 272 people in 2019 was a stark wake-up call for the entire industry and marked the beginning of a vital journey to make these facilities safer for people and the environment. ICMM, UNEP and PRI convened the Global Tailings Review shortly after, and in August 2020 we published the GISTM. The establishment of the institute is the next transformative step. As a non-profit, multi-stakeholder governed initiative, we believe it will provide communities, investors and the mining industry with confidence that effective measures are being put in place to prevent future failures," said Aidan Davy, Co-COO of ICMM.

The GTMI's mission

The core function of the GTMI is to manage the assurance framework. This will be supported by raising awareness and encouraging the adoption of the GISTM, sharing knowledge and best practices for responsible tailings management, and transparently disclosing auditing outcomes.

"The GTMI is a vital part of the global architecture to deliver the goal of zero harm to people and the environment from tailings dams. The GISTM's credibility lies in the confidence of all stakeholders in the conformance status of tailings facilities. Updates will be made to the GISTM as lessons are learned from implementation, and public disclosure of auditing outcomes will ensure that interested parties are always kept informed," said Adam Matthews, Chief Responsible Investment Officer at The Church of England Pensions Board, representing the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

Establishing a multi-stakeholder board

A critical first step for the GTMI is to elect a board of directors who will represent the entire ecosystem of communities and industries impacted by tailings facilities. The co-convenors are inviting applications from the following groups:

Mining Industry

Potentially affected communities

Indigenous Peoples

Investment community

Insurance and banking Industry

Technical and academic community

Environmental experts

Mining workforce

Regulatory authorities



Once the board is in place, the GTMI will recruit a CEO and Chief Technical Officer who will establish a committee to oversee all technical matters. Independent auditors will also be recruited, trained, and accredited to evaluate and certify tailings facilities.

"UNEP is working towards making the mining and metals value chain more sustainable and to minimise its impact on the environment and human health", said Elisa Tonda, Chief, Resources and Markets at UNEP. "The multi-stakeholder governance of the GTMI is critical to ensure transparency, accountability and ultimately build trust among all actors, which will contribute to a more responsible mining sector." she added.

All stakeholders are invited to support responsible tailings management

The GTMI will be calling on all mining companies to become signatories, therefore committing to the implementation of the GISTM, and agreeing to independent auditing and certification. All other interested parties will be invited to become supporters and participate in collaborative efforts to improve tailings management.

Becoming a signatory will not only demonstrate a commitment to responsible tailings management, but can help strengthen relationships with regulators and affected communities, boost investor confidence, and potentially provide access to preferred insurance coverage.

To learn more about the GTMI or how to become a signatory or supporter, visit: www.thegtmi.org



To apply for a board member position visit: www.thegtmi.org/board-positions/

About the Global Tailings Management Institute

The Global Tailings Management Institute (GTMI) is an independent, multi-stakeholder governed organisation, established to promote widespread adoption and implementation of the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM). The GISTM requires mining operators to take responsibility and prioritise the safety of tailings facilities, and the GTMI is responsible for managing the assurance framework through which tailings facilities will be audited and certified against this Standard, by qualified, independent third party assessors.

The GTMI is cofounded by ICMM, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the UN-backed Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The first priority of the GTMI is to manage an assurance framework for GISTM, supported by efforts to drive awareness, share knowledge, and disclose auditing outcomes. Its goal is to achieve zero harm to people and the environment, with zero tolerance for human fatality.

Global Tailings Management Institute (GTMI)

info@thegtmi.org

www.thegtmi.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/996f7612-4fbd-4605-bfd7-3d2e8fe2a096

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b199dad2-f916-441e-9969-d4aa62b1bc5b