The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 21.01.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 21.01.2025Aktien1 US42237K6073 Scorpius Holdings Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 US803854KW79 Saskatchewan, Provinz2 FR001400WU93 SFIL S.A.3 BE0390181478 Wallonne, Région4 US64952XFK28 New York Life Global Funding5 NO0013462630 Scorpio Tankers Inc.6 US676167CP21 Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG7 EU000A2SCAR0 European Financial Stability Facility8 EU000A2SCAS8 European Financial Stability Facility9 DE000A1RQE18 Hessen, Land10 XS2985204515 International Development Association11 XS2984226899 Santander UK PLC12 DE000A2G8WJ4 Stern Immobilien AG13 XS2983840518 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.14 FR001400UJE0 Carrefour S.A.15 XS2979680332 Nippon Life Insurance Co.16 DE000A4D5RA0 ADLER Financing S.à r.l.17 CH1400064551 BNG Bank N.V.18 IE00080U68D3 Irland, Republik19 XS2979581860 Nordic Investment Bank20 US95000U3P60 Wells Fargo & Co.21 IE000G0E83X3 iShares AI Innovation Active UCITS ETF22 IE0009Y1MQJ2 iShares World Equity Factor Rotation Active UCITS ETF