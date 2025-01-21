Industry Leaders to Convene in London on 11th February to Explore the Future of Ecommerce Delivery

Metapack®, a leader in ecommerce delivery technology, is set to host The Delivery Conference (TDC) 2025 on 11th February at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. This premier event will bring together over 1,000 industry leaders from more than 500 brands to discuss the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of ecommerce delivery.

"Ecommerce is at a turning point," said Al Ko, CEO of Auctane, the parent company of Metapack. "As the market matures, businesses face increasing pressure to innovate and adapt. Companies must not only keep pace with shifting consumer expectations but also rethink their operational strategies to stay competitive in a crowded marketplace. Now is the time for decisive action to secure growth and customer loyalty in the years to come. The agenda for The Delivery Conference 2025 has been developed with these specific challenges in mind, and we've brought together some of the brightest minds in the industry to share their perspectives."

Event Highlights:

Opening Session: Al Ko, CEO of Auctane, will open the conference with insights into the rapid changes in the shipping and logistics industries and the continued evolution of ecommerce.

Al Ko, CEO of Auctane, will open the conference with insights into the rapid changes in the shipping and logistics industries and the continued evolution of ecommerce. Ecommerce Delivery Benchmark Report: Richard Lim, CEO of Retail Economics, will present pivotal insights from Metapack's annual Delivery Benchmark Report, highlighting the need for retailers to compete for customer loyalty amid evolving consumer expectations.

Richard Lim, CEO of Retail Economics, will present pivotal insights from Metapack's annual Delivery Benchmark Report, highlighting the need for retailers to compete for customer loyalty amid evolving consumer expectations. Panel Discussion: Industry leaders, including David James, Group Supply Chain Director at Boohoo Group plc; Charlotte Bunney, Director of Customer Experience at DPD UK; and Jo Causon, CEO of the Institute of Customer Service, will discuss strategies for future-proofing operations against potential disruptions.

Industry leaders, including David James, Group Supply Chain Director at Boohoo Group plc; Charlotte Bunney, Director of Customer Experience at DPD UK; and Jo Causon, CEO of the Institute of Customer Service, will discuss strategies for future-proofing operations against potential disruptions. Sessions on Emerging Trends: Topics will include leveraging smart technology to attract younger consumers, the rise of discovery commerce featuring Nora Zukauskaite, Integrated Marketing Manager at TikTok, and the growing necessity of rapid delivery services.

Topics will include leveraging smart technology to attract younger consumers, the rise of discovery commerce featuring Nora Zukauskaite, Integrated Marketing Manager at TikTok, and the growing necessity of rapid delivery services. Keynote Address A motivational speech by Debra Searle, adventurer and entrepreneur, inspiring attendees to tackle challenges and embrace innovation in their professional journeys.

Featured Speakers and Panelists:

The conference will feature over 30 speakers across more than 20 sessions, providing attendees with actionable, data-driven insights to navigate the evolving ecommerce landscape, including:

Nora Zukauskaite, Integrated Marketing Director, TikTok Shop U.K.

Neil Kuschel, UK CEO, InPost

David James, Group Supply Chain Director, Boohoo Group plc

Charlotte Bunney, Director of Customer Experience, DPD UK

Jo Causon, CEO, Institute of Customer Service

Matthew Mitchell, Managing Director Global Sales, eCommerce, FedEx

Beth Chapman, Managing Director, Starlinks Global

Tobias Buxhoidt, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, parcelLab

Cheyney Cartwright, Head of Commercial, UK, Amazon Shipping

Daniel Hulme, CEO, Satalia

Emma Clarke, Sr. Director, Product Management, Metapack

Katie Searles, Editor, InternetRetailing

Exhibition Hall:

Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with 40 exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations in ecommerce delivery technology.

Registration:

For more information and to register for TDC 2025, please visit the official website: thedeliveryconference.com

About Metapack:

Metapack helps ecommerce and delivery professionals meet consumers' growing expectations of delivery while maintaining and optimising operational efficiency. Metapack's solution offers a wide range of personalised services, from delivery options to tracking, through a catalogue of 400 carriers and 4,900 services available that span every country in the world.

Note: This press release is based on information available as of January 21, 2025. For the most current details, please refer to the official conference website.

