BioNxt Solutions Inc.: BioNxt Accelerates R&D with Move to Gen-Plus Laboratory in Munich, Germany, Expanding Drug Delivery Research Capabilities

BioNxt Solutions Inc. ("BioNxt" or the "Company") (CSE:BNXT)(OTC PINK:BNXTF)(FSE:BXT), a bioscience company specializing in advanced drug delivery systems, is excited to announce a major milestone in its research and development journey. The company is transitioning its cutting-edge R&D activities to the Gen-Plus Contract Research and Development Organization (CRDO) in Munich, Germany, with operations scheduled to begin on March 1, 2025. This move underscores BioNxt's commitment to scientific innovation and advancing solutions for unmet medical needs.

The new laboratory facility provides BioNxt with access to cutting-edge technologies, an expanded 1,000-square-meter research environment, and strategic opportunities for scientific collaboration within Europe's biotech hub. The transition is expected to accelerate the company's ongoing projects, particularly in the areas of drug delivery systems, neurodegenerative disease therapeutics, and next-generation biomedical technologies.

BioNxt Relocates to Gen-Plus: Strategic Importance for Advanced R&D

By leveraging the advanced and innovative infrastructure of the Gen-Plus Laboratory, BioNxt aims to harness the facility's 1,000 square meters of state-of-the-art space designed for high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients and GMP-compliant processes. The lab's specialized equipment, including advanced technologies for solid and semi-solid dosage forms and capabilities in drug printing, will empower BioNxt to:

Enhance R&D Capabilities: With access to cutting-edge equipment and analytical tools, BioNxt is better positioned to develop innovative solutions and optimize its research outcomes.

Foster Collaborations: The Munich location enables proximity to leading research institutions, biotech firms, and academic experts, paving the way for impactful partnerships.

Accelerate Innovation: The advanced resources at Gen-Plus Laboratory allow BioNxt to streamline workflows and reduce the time to bring groundbreaking therapies to market.

"BioNxt's transition to Gen-Plus marks a pivotal moment for BioNxt," said Hugh Rogers, CEO of BioNxt Solutions Inc. "This transition is both strategic and timely, and unlocking new possibilities for added strength on IP with innovation and reinforcing our mission to deliver transformative therapies for patients worldwide. We are thrilled about the opportunities that this new chapter brings, providing Impact on Current and Future projects."

BioNxt's innovative projects, including the development of advanced drug delivery systems such as sublingual thin films, transdermal patches, and other targeted therapeutic platforms, stand to gain significant advantages from the advanced capabilities at the Gen-Plus Laboratory. This cutting-edge facility is poised to accelerate preclinical research timelines, enhance formulation accuracy, and streamline the development of next-generation therapeutics.

About Gen-Plus GmbH & Co. KG

Gen-Plus GmbH & Co. KG, headquartered in Munich, Germany, is a premier Contract Research and Development Organization (CRDO) with over 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical formulation and development. The company operates a 1,000-square-meter state-of-the-art laboratory equipped for handling high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients and licensed for GMP-compliant production, including narcotics.

Gen-Plus specializes in developing solid and semi-solid dosage forms, transdermal patches, and oral thin films, offering end-to-end services from feasibility studies to clinical trial supply production. The company leverages advanced technologies such as hot-melt extrusion, drug printing, and amorphization of APIs to deliver comprehensive pharmaceutical solutions.

Committed to innovation, Gen-Plus collaborates with leading European research institutions and biotech companies to drive advancements in pharmaceutical solutions. The company's expertise and cutting-edge infrastructure make it a trusted partner in accelerating drug development and commercialization.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience innovator focused on next-generation drug delivery technologies, diagnostic screening systems, and active pharmaceutical ingredient development. The Company's proprietary platforms-Sublingual (Thin-Film), Transdermal (Skin Patch), and Oral (Enteric-Coated Tablets)-target key therapeutic areas, including autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and longevity.

With research and development operations in North America and Europe, BioNxt is advancing regulatory approvals and commercialization e?orts, primarily focused on European markets. BioNxt is committed to improving healthcare by delivering precise, patient-centric solutions that enhance treatment outcomes worldwide.

BioNxt is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange: BNXT, OTC Markets: BNXTF and trades in Germany under WKN: A3D1K3. To learn more about BioNxt, please visit www.bionxt.com.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Hugh Rogers, Co-Founder, CEO and Director

Email: investor.relations@bionxt.com

Phone: +1 778.598.2698

Web: www.bionxt.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bionxt-solutions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bionxt

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions as of the date of this press release. It is subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, market conditions, regulatory risks, technological advancements, and other factors described in the Company's public disclosure filings.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, as actual outcomes may differ significantly from those expressed or implied, due to various factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE: BioNxt Solutions Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire