Leading independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance today announced HCLTech as the world's fastest-growing IT services brand in its 2025 Global 500 and IT Services Top 25 Report released in Davos.

HCLTech's brand value increased by 17% year-on-year to $8.9 billion. This recognition highlights the sustained growth of the HCLTech brand, which in last year's report was the fastest growing among the top 10 IT services brands.

"FY24 saw HCLTech deliver solid market performance with our revenue growth rate the highest among tier 1 global IT services companies and our early leadership in the AI and GenAI space. This exceptional performance is directly mirrored in our brand valuation, showcasing the strong correlation between our business achievements and our brand's market perception," said Jill Kouri, Chief Marketing Officer at HCLTech.

David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance, remarked: "HCLTech has once again exhibited exceptional growth in its brand value through effective market differentiation. In an era where buyers and prospective employees encounter numerous choices across various categories, HCLTech has set itself apart with its distinctive brand positioning, clearly articulating the company's ambition, energy and momentum. This remarkable performance underscores how effectively HCLTech is engaging with clients and capitalizing on new market opportunities, surpassing other leading brands in the industry."

Brand Finance determines brand value using a methodology that assesses the brand's strength based on its ability to generate business value. The study measures consumer perceptions of over 6,000 brands in 41 countries across 31 sectors using metrics such as Awareness, Familiarity, Consideration, Usage, Loyalty and Recommendation. It also evaluates a brand's strength by examining its marketing and brand investments, client and employee perceptions and overall business performance.

This recognition is particularly significant as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of HCLTech's initial public offering. Since its listing, HCLTech has experienced remarkable growth, with revenues increasing by over 80 times (CAGR: 19%) and annual profits rising by 90 times (CAGR: 19.4%), resulting in industry-leading total shareholder returns over this period, with a CAGR of 20.6%.

"Our global purpose-driven strategy is paying off great results. HCLTech's fastest brand value growth reflects the continued relevance and stickiness of our company's value proposition to all its stakeholders, driven by bringing together the best of technology and our people to supercharge progress," said Zulfia Nafees, Global Head of Brand at HCLTech.

Top 10 IT Services providers as per Brand Finance Global 500 and IT Services Top 25 report are (in alphabetical order) -- Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Fujitsu (IT Services), HCLTech, IBM Consulting, Infosys, NTT DATA, TCS, Wipro.

