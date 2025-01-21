Zuowei Technology Set to Debut at Arab Health 2025: Introducing Intelligent Nursing Robots and Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 27th to 30th, 2025, Arab Health 2025 will be held at the Dubai International Exhibition Center. Arab Health is the largest, most comprehensive and professional medical equipment exhibition in the Middle East in terms of scale and variety of exhibits.

As a leading enterprise in the intelligent nursing industry, Zuowei Technology will showcase its cutting-edge intelligent nursing robots and solutions at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing an unparalleled technological feast to global consumers.

Intelligent Portable Shower Machine: Come with Intelligent Water Flow Control and Nano Cleaning technologies, Ushering in a New Era of Comfortable Bathing for the Disabled People.

At this technology-packed exhibition, Zuowei Technology will release a high-tech intelligent portable shower machine. This shower machine adopts advanced water flow control technology to precisely regulate the water flow. Meanwhile, it can quickly adjust the water temperature through intelligent algorithms according to different user needs. Its innovative drip-free sewage suction bathing method integrates cutting-edge nano technology, enabling thorough body cleansing.

Intelligent Walking Robot: Empowered by Technology, Enabling Mobility-Impaired Individuals to Regain Freedom of Movement

At this technological feast, an extremely tech-savvy intelligent walking robot will make a stunning debut. This robot uses advanced ergonomic mechanics technology to perfectly fit the human body curve. At the same time, equipped with an intelligent gait training algorithm and combined with multiple high-tech technologies, it realizes intelligent assisted mobility functions such as intelligent wheelchairs, rehabilitation training, and transportation, highlighting the high-tech intelligence.

In addition to the aforementioned highlights, Zuowei Technology will also exhibit a wide range of products in the fields of intelligent nursing and intelligent rehabilitation at this exhibition, showcasing its profound expertise and forward-thinking vision in technological innovation, and bringing an even more extraordinary high-tech experience to global consumers! We cordially invite you to visit Zuowei Technology at booth Z4H12 at Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to witness our latest achievements together!

Zuowei Technology focuses on the six intelligent care needs of disabled elderly people, including toileting, bathing, eating, getting in and out of bed, walking, and dressing, it meticulously provides comprehensive solutions of intelligent care equipment and intelligent care platforms. This not only brings more considerate and professional elderly care well-being solutions to global users, but also contributes more high-tech power to the well-being of the elderly worldwide!

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zuowei-technology-set-to-debut-at-arab-health-2025-introducing-intelligent-nursing-robots-and-solutions-302355985.html