reydix Names Aspa Lekka as Chief Operating Officer

HAMBURG, Germany and ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- reydix, the pioneering entertainment-tech and lifestyle start-up, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Aspa Lekka as Chief Operating Officer (COO). With her global expertise and an exceptional track record in scaling businesses, Lekka will be instrumental in driving reydix's growth and innovation.

Lekka's background bridges academia and industry. She holds a mathematics degree and PhD from the University of Ioannina and an MBA from Harvard University, combining analytical precision with strategic expertise. As co-founder and COO of JOKR, she led the company to unicorn status. At foodpanda and Delivery Hero, she helped transform the business from a Series B-funded start-up to a publicly listed company. She has also served as Vice President at SoftBank and Operating Partner at Alpine Investors, specializing in software investments.

"Aspa is an extraordinary leader who combines operational excellence with visionary thinking. Her expertise will be crucial as we continue our mission to revolutionize the fan experience," said Fotios Karamanidis, CEO of reydix.

reydix: Redefining Fan Engagement

reydix is building the first fully integrated ecosystem in live entertainment, revolutionizing how fans connect with their idols. By making fan engagement measurable, visible, and mutually rewarding, reydix empowers fans while strengthening the connection between artists, brands, and communities.

"I'm thrilled to join reydix at such an exciting time," said Lekka. "Fans are at the core of everything we do, and our mission is to elevate their passion and create meaningful connections through innovative technology. Reydix has limitless potential, and I'm honored to work with such an accomplished team and visionary founders."

Reydix's innovative platform connects fans, artists, and brands through two dedicated apps and the LiveTime® Wristband, capturing and rewarding engagement both digitally and physically.

Global Footprint with Renowned Partners

reydix has piloted its platform at major events in Ibiza, Berlin, London, Tulum, and Miami.

With headquarters in Hamburg and Athens and a team of 35 professionals, reydix is set to redefine live entertainment under Lekka's leadership.

About reydix

Founded by Fotios Karamanidis, Daniel Schoeps, and star DJ Solomun, reydix pioneers innovation in live entertainment, using its LiveTime® Wristband and platform to create a fully integrated fan journey with exclusive access, payment functions, and personalized rewards.

Find us online:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/reydix/

https://www.instagram.com/reydix/

Press contact:

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment GmbH

Lisa Wegner

lisa.wegner@mcsaatchi.de

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2601742/AspaLekka_COO_Reydix.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2601741/Reydix_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reydix-names-aspa-lekka-as-chief-operating-officer-302355453.html