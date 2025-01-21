Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.01.2025 10:06 Uhr
SkyUp Airlines Migrates to IBS Software's iFly Res to Support Operations Restart

Finanznachrichten News

KYIV, Ukraine, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ukraine's largest airline, SkyUp Airlines has completed its migration to IBS Software's iFly Res to empower its commercial operations restart. IBS Software, a global leader of SaaS solutions to the travel and cargo industry, is now providing SkyUp with a comprehensive Passenger Services System (PSS) to support efficient operations.

SkyUp Airlines Migrates to IBS Software's iFly Res to Support Operations Restart

SkyUp, a leading digital-first airline, has garnered widespread recognition for its bold and innovative strategies since the onset of the war. From swiftly evacuating its fleet from restricted airspace to transitioning into an ACMI provider and securing an Air Operator Certificate in Malta to enable operations across Europe, the airline has consistently adapted to challenging circumstances.

As SkyUp Airlines now resumes regular flights in the EU, following its temporary role as an ACMI and charter carrier, this move to the state-of-the-art PSS is a key milestone for the airline.

Daria Alieksieienko, Chief Commercial Officer at SkyUp says, "We are thrilled to announce a successful migration to IBS Software's digital solutions. Adopting advanced digital tools into our rebrand will transform our personalised customer service capabilities and strengthen our recovery following the conflict in Ukraine. Our partnership with IBS Software signifies triumph in the face of adversity, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead."

For SkyUp and beyond, IBS Software's iFly Res ensures integrated operations, rapid implementation, scalability according to individual business needs, an enhanced customer experience and compliance with modern standards, like IATA NDC and One Order.

"We are proud to support SkyUp Airlines as they embark on this exciting new chapter," said David Friderici, SVP & Head of Aviation Passenger Solutions at IBS Software. "Our iFly Res solution is designed to empower forward-thinking airlines like SkyUp to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and adapt to evolving market dynamics. By providing robust, scalable, and future-ready order management capabilities, we aim to support SkyUpTM in its mission to redefine modern air travel and achieve operational excellence as they resume full-scale European operations."

ABOUT IBS SOFTWARE

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel, and air cargo management. Across the hospitality sector, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call centre, booking engine, loyalty, and distribution. For the tour & cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. Across the energy & resources industry, we provide logistics management solutions that cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software operates from 17 offices across the world.

Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

ABOUT SKYUP AIRLINES

SkyUp Airlines is an international aviation brand with Ukrainian roots, established in 2017. The company quickly became one of Europe's most dynamic airlines. In 2021, SkyUp ranked as the second-largest Ukrainian airline by passenger volume. Since 2022, SkyUp has expanded its international operations, offering charter flights under ACMI contracts. In 2023, the company secured a Maltese license, allowing it to operate scheduled flights within European airspace. Starting in 2025, SkyUp will further scale its operations by launching regular routes from Moldova to European destinations such as France, Portugal, Spain, Cyprus, and Greece.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2602351/SkyUp_migrates_IBS_Software.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169353/IBS_Software_Logo.jpg

IBS_Software_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skyup-airlines-migrates-to-ibs-softwares-ifly-res-to-support-operations-restart-302355964.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
