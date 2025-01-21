Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.01.2025
WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
21.01.25
09:27 Uhr
25,620 Euro
-0,050
-0,19 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
21.01.2025 10:18 Uhr
Valmet Oyj: Valmet to supply an off-machine coater to a customer in Asia-Pacific

Finanznachrichten News

Valmet Oyj press release, January 21, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet is to supply a high-speed off-machine coater with automation and services to a customer in Asia-Pacific. The coating machine is designed for coated special paper grades and will include Valmet's latest curtain coating technology.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2024. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

"This order includes our state-of-the-art curtain coating and air drying technology - its performance has been proven with successful pilot trials and references. The cooperation with the customer has been excellent, and our relationship was already on a very good level due to our earlier projects," says Vesa Ahvenniemi, Senior Sales Manager, Board and Paper Mills, Paper business line, Valmet.

Delivery's technical information

Valmet's delivery will include an off-machine coater with curtain coating technology, coating drying technology, a supply system for the coater, and a broke system. Automation solutions, Valmet Industrial Internet solutions, and spare parts packages support the delivery. In connection with the order of the machine, the technology selection was ensured with pilot tests at Valmet Paper Technology Center in Järvenpää, Finland.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Petri Rasinmäki, President, Paper Business Line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 042 8422
Petri Paukkunen, Area President, Asia Pacific, Valmet, tel. +66 613845050

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-to-supply-an-off-machine-coater-to-a-customer-in-asia-pacific,c4093930

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmet-to-supply-an-off-machine-coater-to-a-customer-in-asia-pacific-302355992.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
