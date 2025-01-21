Yutong Bus Marks a Momentous Year in 2024 for Its International Business, Continuing Its Strong Innovation Drive

The Company achieved a breakthrough, with total annual sales volume reaching 46,918 units, marking a 28.48% year-on-year increase.

ZHENGZHOU, China, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus ("Yutong", SHA: 600066), a commercial vehicle manufacturer from Asia, continued the rapid growth and innovation of bus technology and promoted strategic development, such as electrification and intelligent networking capabilities. It achieved a major breakthrough, with sales of passenger coaches reaching 46,918 units in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 28.48%.

Yutong advanced its glocal strategy in 2024 with technology launched, including its dual-mode transmission (DMT) hybrid system at events in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia, along with its new C-series coaches, Van 6, and a batch more stunning sustainable transportation innovations, such as DMT Hybrid H10.

Yutong has also expanded its international network, showcasing the in-depth insights into Yutong Bus's manufacturing strength, research expertise, and cutting-edge advancements in new energy technology. In addition, the Company opened its first new energy KD kit factory in Qatar. By 2024, 16 localized production facilities are operating across the globe.

Yutong demonstrated a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility across its markets. In March, it provided aid during floods in Kazakhstan, including essential supplies and vehicle component replacements. During Brisbane's Green Travel Week, Yutong promoted environmental awareness and received recognition from the AWCPD for supporting women and children. Yutong also launched zero-carbon forest planting in the UK with local dealer Pelican.

Yutong secured significant international orders in 2024, including

214 E12 buses to Chile,

250 E12 buses to Greece,

46 airport shuttle buses to Spain,

as well as 600 ZK6116HG buses have been delivered to Mongolia, 274 hybrid buses to Mexico, 100 trolleybuses to Kazakhstan, and 500 V6 light buses to Latin America.

Yutong buses excelled in extreme environmental conditions. In January 2024, the E18PRO achieved 374 kilometers in -25°C in Kazakhstan, while the U12 became the only Chinese new energy bus to enter the Arctic Circle. The E11PRO showed remarkable efficiency in 60°C ground temperatures, consuming just 0.74 kWh/km while the T15E achieved an impressive 609 km range under -20°C conditions in Finland. In last October, the C12E completed 555 kilometers on a single charge in Australia.

