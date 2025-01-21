LONDON & MILTON KEYNES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dawsongroup (the "Group"), a leading independent asset leasing business which provides a diverse range of business-critical solutions, and KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announce that KKR has entered into a binding agreement with the shareholders of Dawsongroup to acquire the Group. The acquisition will be made as part of KKR's Global Climate strategy, dedicated to scaling net-zero solutions and transitioning and decarbonizing higher emitting assets, which closely aligns with Dawsongroup's long-term sustainability-led ambitions.

Headquartered in Milton Keynes, UK, Dawsongroup has developed a solid platform with first-rate supplier relationships, a diversified customer base and is a supportive employer to over 1,150 employees across 11 countries. Since its inception in 1935, Dawsongroup has grown to be a sector leader in asset leasing, including vehicles and refrigerated boxes, with a broad and integrated business model that involves the customisation of assets to customer specification as well as maintenance and repairs. Dawsongroup has developed a strong position in the UK and a growing presence overseas with its highly attractive Smarter Asset Strategy, enabling businesses to cost-effectively transition to net zero.

As a fast-growing company with a strong track record of year-on-year growth, Dawsongroup has an ambitious, sustainable growth strategy in place to unlock its significant potential. Last year it posted a record performance with Group EBITDA of c.£250m and under new ownership, management will build on this strong platform to expand the markets it serves throughout the entire supply chain.

The Dawson family has controlled the Group for over 90 years, overseeing its significant growth to date. Joining forces with KKR will enable Dawsongroup to deliver on the next stage of its development, benefiting both customers and employees. As a business which effectively utilises EV, solar, Stage 5 generators, and battery storage as part of its unique energy focused service capabilities, Dawsongroup and KKR's strategic partnership will significantly accelerate the decarbonisation of vehicle and asset leasing solutions. KKR will also work with Dawsongroup to implement an employee ownership programme, providing Dawsongroup employees with the opportunity to directly participate in the Group's future success.

Stephen Miller, CEO of Dawsongroup commented: " KKR's support will accelerate the launch of our sustainable growth strategy by continuing to deliver market-leading services for our customers in the UK, maintaining our EBITDA margin profile and providing a real opportunity to expand our unique offering internationally. We are delighted to have the backing of KKR as we enter the next phase of our development and effectively contribute to our customers' transition to zero emissions."

Vincent Policard, Partner and Co-Head of European Infrastructure at KKR, said: " As one of the largest independent lessors of vehicles and temperature controlled solutions in the UK, Dawsongroup is a key player in the decarbonisation of mobility. We see a significant opportunity to accelerate the electrification of Dawsongroup's fleet, in support of the Dawsongroup management team's focus on sustainable solutions, and aligned with KKR's commitment to advancing the transition to a low-carbon future. By deploying our global expertise and network, we will help Dawsongroup drive sustainable growth, expand into new geographies, and contribute to the broader shift toward cleaner, more resilient infrastructure."

Freya Dawson added: " On behalf of the Dawson family, I am extremely proud of Dawsongroup's achievements to date and we are highly supportive of this strategic partnership with KKR. With the Dawson family's backing and long-standing support from employees, the Group has evolved into the innovative asset leasing platform it is today. Combining Dawsongroup's highly experienced management team with the knowledge and experience of the KKR team, we believe the impressive trajectory achieved to date can accelerate even further and we look forward to its future success."

With over 15 years of experience in infrastructure investing, KKR has deep expertise in renewable energy and climate-related investments and has invested more than $21 billion in this sector from its infrastructure platform alone. To date, KKR has made three investments from its Global Climate strategy, including in Zenobe, a UK-based market leader in transport electrification and battery storage solutions. Meanwhile, KKR has been investing in the UK for over two decades, having deployed over $24 billion in equity across all investment platforms, including over $5 billion in sustainability-related investments over the past three years in investments such as Smart Metering Systems, Citation, ERM, John Laing and Viridor.

The transaction is subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals.

About Dawsongroup

Dawsongroup is a leading independent asset leasing platform with a robust market position, providing a diverse range of business-critical solutions for longstanding blue-chip customers. Its Smarter Asset Strategy helps businesses improve efficiency and flexibility by offering high-quality equipment without the cost of ownership. This approach enables companies to access the latest technology, scale operations, and reduce capital expenditure, allowing them to adapt quickly to market demands and focus on growth.

Dawsongroup is UK-headquartered business founded in Leighton Buzzard in 1935, has developed a solid platform with first-rate supplier relationships, a diversified customer base and is a supportive employer to over 1,150 employees across 11 countries. For additional information about Dawsongroup, please visit the Group's website at www.Dawsongroup.co.uk

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com.

