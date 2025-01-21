New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.: New Oriental Announces Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "New Oriental") (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2024, which is the second quarter of New Oriental's fiscal year 2025.

Financial Highlights for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30 , 2024

Total net revenues increased by 19.4% year over year to US$1,038.6 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2025. Total net revenues, excluding revenues generated from East Buy private label products and livestreaming business, increased by 31.3% year over year to US$894.2 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2025.

Operating income decreased by 9.8% year over year to US$19.3 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2025. Operating income, excluding operating loss generated from East Buy private label products and livestreaming business, increased by 102.5% year over year to US$25.0 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2025.

Net income attributable to New Oriental increased by 6.2% year over year to US$31.9 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2025.

Key Financial Results

(in thousands US$, except per ADS(1) data) 2Q FY2025 2Q FY2024 % of

change Net revenues 1,038,636 869,600 19.4 % Operating income 19,255 21,342 -9.8 % Non-GAAP operating income (2)(3) 27,580 50,902 -45.8 % Net income attributable to New Oriental 31,931 30,066 6.2 % Non-GAAP net income attributable to New Oriental (2)(3) 35,541 50,158 -29.1 % Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental - basic 0.20 0.18 7.9 % Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental - diluted 0.19 0.18 9.6 % Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental - basic (2)(3)(4) 0.22 0.30 -28.0 % Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental - diluted (2)(3)(4) 0.22 0.29 -26.4 %

(in thousands US$, except per ADS(1) data) 1H FY2025 1H FY2024 % of

change Net revenues 2,474,052 1,969,621 25.6 % Operating income 312,405 226,466 37.9 % Non-GAAP operating income (2)(3) 327,583 295,657 10.8 % Net income attributable to New Oriental 277,361 195,452 41.9 % Non-GAAP net income attributable to New Oriental (2)(3) 300,273 239,476 25.4 % Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental - basic 1.69 1.18 43.1 % Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental - diluted 1.68 1.17 44.3 % Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental - basic (2)(3)(4) 1.83 1.45 26.5 % Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental - diluted (2)(3)(4) 1.82 1.42 28.0 %

(1) Each ADS represents ten common shares.The Hong Kong-listed shares are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on NYSE. (2) GAAP represents Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America. (3) New Oriental provides net income attributable to New Oriental, operating income and net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental on a non-GAAP basis that excludes share-based compensation expenses and gain (loss) from fair value change of investments to provide supplemental information regarding its operating performance. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures" set forth at the end of this release. (4) The Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental is computed using Non-GAAP net income attributable to New Oriental and the same number of shares and ADSs used in GAAP basic and diluted EPS calculation.

Operating Highlights for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30 , 2024

Michael Yu, New Oriental's Executive Chairman, commented, "We are encouraged by the sustained healthy top line growth of 19.4% in the second fiscal quarter of this year. Total net revenues, excluding revenues generated from East Buy private label products and livestreaming business, increased by 31.3% year over year. Our overseas test preparation and overseas study consulting business increased by approximately 21.1% and 31.0% year over year, respectively. In addition, the domestic test preparation business targeting adults and university students recorded a growth of approximately 34.9% year over year. Furthermore, our new educational business initiatives have maintained strong momentum this fiscal quarter, with revenue growth of 42.6% year over year. Among these initiatives, our non-academic tutoring courses were offered in around 60 cities, attracting approximately 994,000 student enrollments in this fiscal quarter. Simultaneously, our intelligent learning system and devices were adopted in around 60 cities, with approximately 261,000 active paid users in this fiscal quarter. With our strong educational resources, we will continue to execute our long-term strategy of balancing healthy and sustainable growth while improving profitability, supported by our improving service quality and operating efficiency."

Chenggang Zhou, New Oriental's Chief Executive Officer, added, "In this fiscal quarter, we closely monitored our capacity expansion to align with revenue growth and operating efficiency. At the same time, we continued to devote efforts to revamp our online-merge-offline teaching system and apply new technologies to enhance user experience and support the growth of our educational offerings. Furthermore, for the first six months of fiscal year 2025, East Buy expanded its private label offerings to 600 SKUs, including healthcare and pet foods. Its private label products contributed approximately 37% of total GMV. To reach a wider customer base, East Buy leveraged a multi-platform approach with online shops and livestreaming, and it is also exploring offline channels through vending machines in EDU learning centers."

Stephen Zhihui Yang, New Oriental's Executive President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Despite the second quarter traditionally being the slowest of the year, we managed to generate a Non-GAAP operating profit of US$27.6 million for the quarter and delivered a slight year over year improvement in operating margin for our core educational business this fiscal quarter. To better reflect New Oriental's core educational businesses, the following operating margin numbers in this fiscal quarter exclude the financial results of East Buy's private label products and livestreaming business. Our GAAP operating margin for the quarter, excluding operating margin generated from East Buy private label products and livestreaming business, was 2.8%, representing an improvement of 100 basis points year over year. Our Non-GAAP operating margin, excluding operating margin generated from East Buy private label products and livestreaming business for the quarter, was 3.2%, representing an improvement of 12 basis points year over year. We recorded a positive operating cash flow of US$313.3 million this quarter and by the end of this fiscal quarter, our cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments totaled approximately US$4.8 billion. In the second half of this fiscal year, we will continue focusing on enhancing utilization of facilities and improving operational efficiency. We are confident in our ability to create sustainable value for our customers and shareholders in the long term."

Recent Development

On August 19, 2024, New Oriental announced its board of directors approved a special cash dividend of US$0.06 per common share, or US$0.6 per ADS, to holders of common shares and ADSs of record as of the close of business on September 9, 2024, Beijing /Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively. The payment date was on or around September 23, 2024, for holders of common shares and September 26, 2024, for holders of ADSs. The total cash dividend distributed was approximately US$100 million.

Share Repurchase

The Company's board of directors approved a Share Repurchase Program in July 2022, under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to US$400 million of the Company's ADSs or common shares through the next twelve months. The Company's board of directors further approved extending the effective time of the Share Repurchase Program to May 31, 2025, and increasing the aggregate value of shares that the Company is authorized to repurchase from US$400 million to US$700 million. As of January 20, 2025, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately 11.2 million ADSs for approximately US$542.8 million from the open market under this Share Repurchase Program.

Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30 , 2024

Net Revenues

For the second fiscal quarter of 2025, New Oriental reported net revenues of US$1,038.6 million, representing a 19.4% increase year over year. Net revenues, excluding revenues generated from East Buy private label products and livestreaming business, were US$894.2 million, representing a 31.3% increase year over year. The growth was mainly driven by the increase in the net revenues from our educational new business initiatives.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the quarter were US$1,019.4 million, representing a 20.2% increase year over year. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses for the quarter, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, were US$1,011.1 million, representing a 23.5% increase year over year. The increase was primarily due to the cost and expenses related to the accelerated capacity expansion for educational businesses and newly integrated tourism-related business.

Cost of revenues for the quarter increased by 17.9% year over year to US$498.3 million.

for the quarter increased by 17.9% year over year to US$498.3 million. Selling and marketing expenses for the quarter increased by 26.6% year over year to US$196.1 million.

for the quarter increased by 26.6% year over year to US$196.1 million. General and administrative expenses for the quarter increased by 20.0% year over year to US$324.9 million. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses for the quarter, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, were US$319.4 million, representing a 24.7% increase year over year.

Total share-based compensation expenses for the quarter, which were allocated to related operating costs and expenses, decreased by 71.8% to US$8.3 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2025.

Operating Income and Operating Margin

Operating income for the quarter was US$19.3 million, representing a 9.8% decrease year over year. Non-GAAP income from operations for the quarter was US$27.6 million, representing a 45.8% decrease year over year.

Operating margin for the quarter was 1.9%, compared to 2.5% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, for the quarter was 2.7%, compared to 5.9% in the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Net Income and Net Income per ADS

Net income attributable to New Oriental for the quarter was US$31.9 million, representing a 6.2% increase year over year. Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental were US$0.20 and US$0.19, respectively.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per ADS

Non-GAAP net income attributable to New Oriental for the quarter was US$35.5 million, representing a 29.1% decrease year over year. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental were US$0.22 and US$0.22, respectively.

Cash Flow

Net operating cash inflow for the second fiscal quarter of 2025 was approximately US$313.3 million and capital expenditures for the quarter were US$60.6 million.

Balance Sheet

As of November 30, 2024, New Oriental had cash and cash equivalents of US$1,418.2 million. In addition, the Company had US$1,443.2 million in term deposits and US$1,951.4 million in short-term investment.

New Oriental's deferred revenue, which represents cash collected upfront from customers and related revenue that will be recognized as the services or goods are delivered, at the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was US$1,960.6 million, an increase of 19.2% as compared to US$1,645.0 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended November 30, 202 4

For the first six months of fiscal year 2025, New Oriental reported net revenues of US$2,474.1 million, representing a 25.6% increase year over year.

Operating income for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 was US$312.4 million, representing a 37.9% increase year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 was US$327.6 million, representing a 10.8% increase year over year.

Operating margin for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 was 12.6%, compared to 11.5% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating margin for the first six months of fiscal year 2025, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, was 13.2%, compared to 15.0% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Net income attributable to New Oriental for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 was US$277.4 million, representing a 41.9% increase year over year. Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 amounted to US$1.69 and US$1.68, respectively.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to New Oriental for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 was US$300.3 million, representing a 25.4% increase year over year. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 amounted to US$1.83 and US$1.82, respectively.

East Buy's Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended November 30, 202 4

New Oriental's subsidiary, East Buy Holding Limited ("East Buy"), a well-known private label products and livestreaming e-commerce platform in China listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, announced its financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") for the first six months of fiscal year 2025. East Buy's financial information in this section is presented in accordance with IFRSs.

For the first six months ended November 30, 2024, East Buy recorded the total revenue from continuing operations of RMB2.2 billion (US$304.9 million), a 9.3% decrease from the revenue from continuing operations of RMB2.4 billion in the same period of the prior fiscal year, and recorded a net loss from continuing operations of RMB96.5 million (US$13.5 million), compared to a net profit from continuing operations of RMB160.7 million in the same period of the prior fiscal year. As there was the disposal of Time with Yuhui during the reporting period, if we excluded the financial impact from the disposal of Time with Yuhui, which are about the one-off expense incurred and profit generated by Time with Yuhui, the net profit from continuing operations was RMB32.7 million for the six months ended November 30, 2024. East Buy's gross profit from continuing operations was RMB735.1 million (US$102.5 million) and gross profit from continuing operations margin was 33.6% for the six months ended November 30, 2024.

The translations of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars in this section are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of RMB into U.S. dollars is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of November 30, 2024, which was RMB7.1706 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this section are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

Outlook for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2025

New Oriental expects total net revenues, excluding revenues generated from East Buy private label products and livestreaming business, in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025 (December 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025) to be in the range of US$1,007.3 million to US$1,032.5 million, representing year over year increase in the range of 18% to 21%. The projected increase of revenue in our functional currency Renminbi is expected to be in the range of 20% to 23% for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025.

This forecast reflects New Oriental's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)

As of November 30

As of May 31 2024

2024 (Unaudited)

(Audited)

USD

USD ASSETS:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 1,418,215

1,389,359 Restricted cash, current 169,596

177,411 Term deposits, current 1,343,067

1,320,167 Short-term investments 1,951,356

2,065,579 Accounts receivable, net 35,591

29,689 Inventory, net 92,659

92,806 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 355,696

309,464 Amounts due from related parties, current 5,495

4,403 Total current assets 5,371,675

5,388,878







Restricted cash, non-current 23,262

22,334 Term deposits, non-current 100,148

169,203 Property and equipment, net 715,593

507,981 Land use rights, net 4,400

4,450 Amounts due from related parties, non-current 13,564

7,273 Long-term deposits 43,751

38,161 Intangible assets, net 15,787

18,672 Goodwill, net 103,943

103,958 Long-term investments, net 400,971

355,812 Deferred tax assets, net 71,520

72,727 Right-of-use assets 710,175

653,905 Other non-current assets 59,699

188,319 Total assets 7,634,488

7,531,673







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable 92,146

105,681 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 686,538

774,805 Income taxes payable 175,594

139,822 Amounts due to related parties 562

551 Deferred revenue 1,960,630

1,780,063 Operating lease liability, current 218,601

199,933 Total current liabilities 3,134,071

3,000,855







Deferred tax liabilities 14,554

19,407 Unsecured senior notes 14,403

14,403 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 489,829

447,994 Total long-term liabilities 518,786

481,804







Total liabilities 3,652,857

3,482,659







Equity





New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

shareholders' equity 3,699,826

3,775,934 Non-controlling interests 281,805

273,080 Total equity 3,981,631

4,049,014







Total liabilities and equity 7,634,488

7,531,673

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except for per share and per ADS amounts)









For the Three Months Ended November 30



2024

2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



USD

USD

Net revenues 1,038,636

869,600











Operating cost and expenses (note 1)







Cost of revenues 498,312

422,558

Selling and marketing 196,121

154,965

General and administrative 324,948

270,735

Total operating cost and expenses 1,019,381

848,258

Operating income 19,255

21,342

Gain/(Loss) from fair value change of investments 2,505

(180)

Other income, net 31,008

37,002

Provision for income taxes (14,629)

(8,926)

Loss from equity method investments (6,292)

(14,506)

Net income 31,847

34,732











Add: Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling

interests 84

(4,666)

Net income attributable to New Oriental Education &

Technology Group Inc.'s shareholders 31,931

30,066





















Net income per share attributable to New Oriental-

Basic (note 2) 0.02

0.02











Net income per share attributable to New Oriental-

Diluted (note 2) 0.02

0.02











Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental-Basic

(note 2) 0.20

0.18











Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental-

Diluted (note 2) 0.19

0.18



NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (In thousands except for per share and per ADS amounts)





For the Three Months Ended November 30

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

USD

USD







General and administrative expenses 324,948

270,735 Less: Share-based compensation expenses in general

and administrative expenses 5,527

14,649 Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses 319,421

256,086







Total operating cost and expenses 1,019,381

848,258 Less: Share-based compensation expenses 8,325

29,560 Non-GAAP operating cost and expenses 1,011,056

818,698







Operating income 19,255

21,342 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 8,325

29,560 Non-GAAP operating income 27,580

50,902







Operating margin 1.9 %

2.5 % Non-GAAP operating margin 2.7 %

5.9 %







Net income attributable to New Oriental 31,931

30,066 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 6,115

19,912 Less: Gain/(Loss) from fair value change of

investments 2,505

(180) Non-GAAP net income attributable to New Oriental 35,541

50,158







Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental- Basic

(note 2) 0.20

0.18 Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental-

Diluted (note 2) 0.19

0.18







Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to New

Oriental - Basic (note 2) 0.22

0.30 Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to New

Oriental - Diluted (note 2) 0.22

0.29







Weighted average shares used in calculating basic net

income per ADS (note 2) 1,629,316,430

1,655,069,348 Weighted average shares used in calculating diluted

net income per ADS (note 2) 1,638,260,510

1,669,692,046







Non-GAAP net income per share - basic 0.02

0.03 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted 0.02

0.03

Notes:









Note 1: Share-based compensation expenses (in thousands) are included in the operating cost and expenses as follows:









For the Three Months Ended November 30



2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

USD

USD Cost of revenues 710

6,600 Selling and marketing 2,088

8,311 General and administrative 5,527

14,649 Total 8,325

29,560







Note 2: Each ADS represents ten common shares.













NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)









For the Three Months Ended November 30



2024

2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



USD

USD











Net cash provided by operating activities 313,297

300,586

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 210,129

(93,031)

Net cash used in financing activities (238,419)

(4,725)

Effect of exchange rate changes (25,085)

27,195











Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 259,922

230,025











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of

period 1,351,151

1,890,721











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 1,611,073

2,120,746













NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except for per share and per ADS amounts)







For the Six Months Ended November 30

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

USD

USD Net revenues 2,474,052

1,969,621







Operating cost and expenses (note 1):





Cost of revenues 1,081,833

863,776 Selling and marketing 389,813

291,086 General and administrative 690,001

588,293 Total operating cost and expenses 2,161,647

1,743,155 Operating income 312,405

226,466 (Loss)/Gain from fair value change of investments (9,408)

7,068 Other income, net 70,095

71,730 Provision for income taxes (92,180)

(71,456) Loss from equity method investments (6,082)

(23,002) Net income 274,830

210,806







Add: Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling

interests 2,531

(15,354) Net income attributable to New Oriental Education &

Technology Group Inc.'s shareholders 277,361

195,452















Net income per share attributable to New Oriental-

Basic (note 2) 0.17

0.12







Net income per share attributable to New Oriental-

Diluted (note 2) 0.17

0.12







Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental-

Basic (note 2) 1.69

1.18







Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental-

Diluted (note 2) 1.68

1.17

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (In thousands except for per share and per ADS amounts)





For the Six Months Ended November 30

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

USD

USD







General and administrative expenses 690,001

588,293 Less: Share-based compensation expenses in

general and administrative expenses 16,125

41,881 Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses 673,876

546,412







Total operating cost and expenses 2,161,647

1,743,155 Less: Share-based compensation expenses 15,178

69,191 Non-GAAP operating cost and expenses 2,146,469

1,673,964







Operating income 312,405

226,466 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 15,178

69,191 Non-GAAP operating income 327,583

295,657







Operating margin 12.6 %

11.5 % Non-GAAP operating margin 13.2 %

15.0 %







Net income attributable to New Oriental 277,361

195,452 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 13,504

51,092 Less: (Loss)/Gain from fair value change of

investments (9,408)

7,068 Non-GAAP net income attributable to New Oriental 300,273

239,476







Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental-

Basic (note 2) 1.69

1.18 Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental-

Diluted (note 2) 1.68

1.17







Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to New

Oriental - Basic (note 2) 1.83

1.45 Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to New

Oriental - Diluted (note 2) 1.82

1.42







Weighted average shares used in calculating basic

net income per ADS (note 2) 1,639,044,478

1,653,126,055 Weighted average shares used in calculating diluted

net income per ADS (note 2) 1,648,700,192

1,667,494,807







Non-GAAP net income per share - basic 0.18

0.14 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted 0.18

0.14

Notes:













Note 1: Share-based compensation expenses (in thousands) are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows:









For the Six Months Ended November 30

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

USD

USD Cost of revenues (2,436)

11,572 Selling and marketing 1,489

15,738 General and administrative 16,125

41,881 Total 15,178

69,191







Note 2: Each ADS represents ten common shares.

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)









For the Six Months Ended November 30



2024

2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



USD

USD











Net cash provided by operating activities 496,507

636,372

Net cash used in investing activities (85,027)

(301,197)

Net cash used in financing activities (391,913)

(17,716)

Effect of exchange rate changes 2,402

(2,140)











Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 21,969

315,319











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,589,104

1,805,427











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 1,611,073

2,120,746



Reconciliation between US GAAP and International Financial Reporting Standards

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu was engaged by the company to conduct limited assurance engagement in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) "Assurance Engagements Other Than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information" ("HKSAE 3000 (Revised)") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") on the reconciliation of the condensed consolidated statement of operations for the six months ended November 30, 2024 and the condensed consolidated balance sheet as of November 30, 2024 of the company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") between the accounting policies adopted by the Group of the relevant period in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (the "US GAAP") and the International Financial Reporting Standards (the "IFRSs") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (together, the "Reconciliation").

The limited assurance engagement undertaken in accordance with HKSAE 3000 (Revised) involves performing procedures to obtain sufficient appropriate evidence about whether:

the related adjustments and reclassifications give appropriate effect to those criteria; and

the Reconciliation reflects the proper application of the adjustments and reclassifications to the differences between the Group's accounting policies in accordance with the US GAAP and the IFRSs.

The procedures performed by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu were based on their professional judgment, having regard to their understanding of the management's process on preparing the Reconciliation, nature, business performance and financial position of the Group. Given the circumstances of the engagement, the procedures performed included:

(i) Comparing the "Amounts as reported under US GAAP" as of and for the six months ended November 30, 2024 in the Reconciliation as set out in the Appendix with the financial results as of and for the six months ended November 30, 2024 prepared in accordance with the US GAAP;

(ii) Evaluating the assessment made by the board of directors in identifying the differences between the accounting policies in accordance with the US GAAP and the IFRSs, and the evidence supporting the adjustments and reclassifications made in the Reconciliation in arriving at the "Amounts as reported under IFRSs" in the Reconciliation as set out in the Appendix; and

(iii) Checking the arithmetic accuracy of the computation of the Reconciliation as set out in the Appendix.

The procedures performed by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in this limited assurance engagement vary in nature and timing from, and are less in extent than for, a reasonable assurance engagement. Consequently, the level of assurance obtained in a limited assurance engagement is substantially lower than the assurance that would have been obtained had a reasonable assurance engagement been performed. Accordingly, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu do not express a reasonable assurance opinion.

Based on the procedures performed and evidence obtained, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu have concluded that nothing has come to their attention that causes them to believe that:

(I) The "Amounts as reported under US GAAP" as of and for the six months ended November 30, 2024 in the Reconciliation as set out in the Appendix is not in agreement with the financial results as of and for the six months ended November 30, 2024 prepared in accordance with the US GAAP;

(ii) The adjustments and reclassifications made in the Reconciliation in arriving at the "Amounts as reported under IFRSs" in the Reconciliation as set out in the Appendix, do not reflect, in all material respects, the different accounting treatments according to the Group's accounting policies in accordance with the US GAAP and the IFRSs of the relevant period; and

(iii) The computation of the Reconciliation as set out in the Appendix is not arithmetically accurate.

Appendix

The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with US GAAP, which differ in certain respects from IFRSs. The effects of material differences between the consolidated financial statements of the Group prepared under US GAAP and IFRSs are as follows:



For the six months ended November 30, 2023 IFRSs adjustments

Amounts as reported

under US GAAP

Investments

measured at

fair value

Share-based

compensation

Lease

accounting

Amounts as

reported

under

IFRSs



















Note i

Note ii

Note iii



(US$ in thousand) Cost of revenues (863,776)

-

2,176

1,189

(860,411) Selling and marketing (291,086)

-

2,356

130

(288,600) General and

administrative (588,293)

-

(618)

290

(588,621) Operating income 226,466

-

3,914

1,609

231,989



















Interest expense (144)

-

-

(9,786)

(9,930) Gain/(Loss) from fair

value change of

investments 7,068

11,098

-

-

18,166 Income before income

taxes and loss from

equity method

investments 305,264

11,098

3,914

(8,177)

312,099



















Provision for income

taxes (71,456)

(2,775)

-

-

(74,231) Net income 210,806

8,323

3,914

(8,177)

214,866 Net income attributable

to New Oriental

Education &

Technology Group

Inc.'s shareholders 195,452

8,323

3,914

(8,177)

199,512























For the six months ended November 30, 2024 IFRSs adjustments

Amounts as reported

under

US GAAP

Investments

measured at

fair value

Share-based

compensation

Lease

accounting

Amounts as reported

under IFRSs



















Note i

Note ii

Note iii



(US$ in thousand)

Cost of revenues (1,081,833)

-

(3,568)

8,729

(1,076,672) Selling and marketing (389,813)

-

(1,930)

971

(390,772) General and administrative (690,001)

-

(3,921)

2,425

(691,497) Operating income 312,405

-

(9,419)

12,125

315,111



















Interest expense (182)

-

-

(15,493)

(15,675) Gain/(Loss) from fair value

change of investments (9,408)

(6,106)

-

-

(15,514) Income before income

taxes and loss from

equity method

investments 373,092

(6,106)

(9,419)

(3,368)

354,199



















Provision for income taxes (92,180)

1,527

-

-

(90,653) Net income 274,830

(4,579)

(9,419)

(3,368)

257,464 Net income attributable

to New Oriental

Education & Technology

Group Inc.'s

shareholders 277,361

(4,579)

(9,419)

(3,368)

259,995













































As of May 31, 2024 IFRSs adjustments

Amounts as reported

under US GAAP

Investments

measured at

fair value

Share-based

compensation

Lease

accounting

Amounts as reported

under IFRSs





















Note i

Note ii

Note iii





(US$ in thousand) ASSETS

















Long-term investments, net 355,812

(184,463)

-

-

171,349 Financial assets at fair value

through profit or loss -

187,098

-

-

187,098 Right-of-use assets 653,905

-

-

(16,805)

637,100 Total assets 7,531,673

2,635

-

(16,805)

7,517,503



















LIABILITIES

















Deferred tax liabilities 19,407

614

-

-

20,021 Total liabilities 3,482,659

614

-

-

3,483,273



















Total New Oriental

Education & Technology

Group Inc. shareholders'

equity 3,775,934

2,021

-

(16,805)

3,761,150 Total equity 4,049,014

2,021

-

(16,805)

4,034,230 Total liabilities and equity 7,531,673

2,635

-

(16,805)

7,517,503























As of November 30, 2024 IFRSs adjustments

Amounts as reported

under US GAAP

Investments

measured at

fair value

Share-based

compensation

Lease

accounting

Amounts as reported

under IFRSs





















Note i

Note ii

Note iii





(US$ in thousand) ASSETS

















Long-term investments, net 400,971

(224,498)

-

-

176,473 Financial assets at fair

value through profit or loss -

226,690

-

-

226,690 Right-of-use assets 710,175

-

-

(20,173)

690,002 Total assets 7,634,488

2,192

-

(20,173)

7,616,507



















LIABILITIES

















Deferred tax liabilities 14,554

503

-

-

15,057 Total liabilities 3,652,857

503

-

-

3,653,360



















Total New Oriental

Education & Technology

Group Inc. shareholders'

equity 3,699,826

1,689

-

(20,173)

3,681,342 Total equity 3,981,631

1,689

-

(20,173)

3,963,147 Total liabilities and equity 7,634,488

2,192

-

(20,173)

7,616,507





















Notes





































(i) Investments measured at fair value



















Under US GAAP, the Group elects measurement alternative to the fair value measurement for the equity securities without readily determinable fair values, under which these investments are measured at cost, less impairment, plus or minus observable price changes of an identical or similar investment of the same issuer with the fair value change recorded in the consolidated statements of operations.



















For investments in investee's shares which are determined to be debt securities, the Group accounts for them as available-for-sale investments when they are not classified as either trading or held-to-maturity investments. Available-for-sale investments are reported at fair value, with unrealized gains and losses, net of taxes recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income or loss. Realized gains or losses on the sales of these securities are recognized in the consolidated statements of operations.



















Under IFRSs, the aforementioned investments are classified as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and measured at fair value. Fair value changes of these long-term investments are recognized in profit or loss.



















(ii) Share-based compensation





































Under US GAAP, the Group recognized as compensation expenses net of forfeitures as they occur using graded vesting method over the requisite service period.



















Under IFRSs, the compensation expenses are recognized net of estimated forfeitures using graded vesting method over the requisite service period.



















(iii) Lease accounting





































Under US GAAP, the amortization of the right-of-use assets and interest expense related to the lease liabilities are recorded together as lease expense to produce a straight-line recognition effect in profit or loss.



















Under IFRSs, the amortization of the right-of-use asset is on a straight-line basis while the interest expense related to the lease liabilities are measured at amortized cost.

SOURCE New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.