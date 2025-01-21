DocMorris, one of Europe's leading online pharmacies, has reported a robust financial performance for fiscal year 2024, with total revenue climbing 6.7% to reach 1.09 billion Swiss francs. The company's performance in the German market, which remains its primary focus, showed particular strength with a 6.9% increase to 1.02 billion Swiss francs. The fourth quarter proved especially noteworthy, as prescription medication sales surged by 16.6%, with the number of new customers in this segment expanding fivefold compared to the previous year. This growth trajectory has been reflected in the company's market position, with its stock currently valued at EUR 22.68 and a market capitalization of 336.5 million euros.

E-Prescription Implementation Impact

The mandatory introduction of electronic prescriptions in Germany at the start of 2024 has emerged as a significant catalyst for growth. December alone witnessed a remarkable 30% increase in prescription medication revenue, with this positive momentum accelerating into early 2025. Despite these encouraging developments, DocMorris maintains its projected adjusted EBITDA forecast of negative 50 million Swiss francs for the 2024 fiscal year.

