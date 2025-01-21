DJ Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 25/02/2025

Amundi Investment Solutions (CATH) Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 25/02/2025 21-Jan-2025 / 10:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 25/02/2025

· Overview

o The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 25/02/2025.

o Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date.

Receiving ETFs First Trading ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock day of the CCY Currency Exchange Receiving ETF (at Open) Amundi MSCI World MSCI World Select Catholic LU2216829809 Physical Catholic Principles ESG Universal and 0,30% USD ------------------------- Principles Environment Net Total Return - Index UCITS ETF Acc Absorbed ETFs Last Trading ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock day of the CCY Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF (at Close) Lyxor MSCI World MSCI World Select Catholic Catholic Principles ESG CATH LONDON LU2216829809 Physical Principles ESG Universal and Environment 0,30% USD LN USD STOCK 24/02/25 (DR) UCITS ETF - Net Total Return Index EXCHANGE Acc

Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 24/02/2025 at close.

· Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 24/02/2025 Merger based on the NAV of 24/02/2025 Merger Effective Date 25/02/2025

