Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Kurs eskaliert - A Star is Born!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920 | Ticker-Symbol: ANI
Tradegate
21.01.25
11:34 Uhr
66,00 Euro
-0,10
-0,15 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,9066,0011:58
65,9066,0011:59
Dow Jones News
21.01.2025 10:58 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 25/02/2025

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 25/02/2025 

Amundi Investment Solutions (CATH) 
Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 25/02/2025 
21-Jan-2025 / 10:25 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 25/02/2025

· Overview

o The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 25/02/2025.

o Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. 

Receiving ETFs 
                                                    First Trading 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME  Index             TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock  day of the 
                                     CCY    Currency Exchange Receiving ETF 
                                                    (at Open) 
             Amundi 
             MSCI 
             World   MSCI World Select Catholic 
LU2216829809 Physical  Catholic  Principles ESG Universal and  0,30% USD ------------------------- 
             Principles Environment Net Total Return 
             -     Index 
             UCITS ETF 
             Acc 
Absorbed ETFs 
                                                     Last Trading 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME     Index           TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock   day of the 
                                      CCY    Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF 
                                                     (at Close) 
             Lyxor MSCI World MSCI World Select 
             Catholic     Catholic Principles ESG       CATH      LONDON 
LU2216829809 Physical  Principles ESG  Universal and Environment 0,30% USD LN   USD   STOCK   24/02/25 
             (DR) UCITS ETF - Net Total Return Index               EXCHANGE 
             Acc

Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 24/02/2025 at close.

· Timetable of the merger: 

Event                           Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 24/02/2025 
Merger based on the NAV of                 24/02/2025 
Merger Effective Date                   25/02/2025

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2216829809 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      CATH 
Sequence No.:  371888 
EQS News ID:  2071163 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2071163&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2025 04:25 ET (09:25 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.