San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - Businesses across North America are facing unprecedented challenges and opportunities as the transition to a low-carbon economy accelerates. To address the urgent need for decarbonization, Reuters Events will host Net Zero USA on May 6-7 in San Diego, California.

This event will unite 300+ senior business leaders, government officials, and investors to share solutions for achieving net-zero emissions. Attendees will gain insights into overcoming critical challenges, including fragmented supply chains, limited data access, and a lack of incentives.

The conference will feature an industry-leading speaker faculty, including:

Mary de Wysocki, Chief Sustainability Officer, Cisco

Subho Mukherjee, VP Global Head of Sustainability, Nokia

Holly McHugh, VP of Sustainability, Mejuri

Katina Boutis, Director of Sustainability, Everlane

Net Zero USA 2025 promises to provide a platform for attendees to:

Gain insights into cutting-edge technologies and strategies for decarbonization.

Learn from peers navigating the complexities of climate action.

Develop actionable plans to address climate risks and capitalize on climate-smart opportunities.

Forge meaningful connections with industry leaders.

The event offers opportunities for organizations to take on leadership roles through speaking engagements and sponsorships.

To download the event brochure and learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit the event website

ENDS

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237144

SOURCE: Reuters Events