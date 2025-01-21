Driving revenue protection, regulatory compliance, and brand trust, this partnership integrates Swiss-made S/MIME certificates for seamless sender authentication, scalable encryption, and enhanced message integrity.

Echoworx, a global leader in cloud-based email encryption, has announced a strategic partnership with SwissSign, the top Swiss trust service provider operating in Central Europe and a globally recognized authority in secure digital certificates. SwissSign is distinguished by its rigorous Swiss-made approach-featuring root key material securely stored at Swiss banks, and operations housed in Swiss data centers.

The partnership marks an important step in Echoworx's expansion across the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland). Email security is increasingly critical for protecting revenue, reputation, and regulatory compliance. However, only 40% of organizations have adopted enhanced email security, with many citing the complexity of S/MIME deployment, according to Gartner. Echoworx and SwissSign aim to simplify and scale email security, offering a user-friendly, automated solution.

Meeting Growing Cybersecurity Demands in DACH

DACH is one of Europe's most digitally advanced and compliance-driven markets, particularly under tightening regulations such as FADP and GDPR. This collaboration represents a significant alignment of priorities. SwissSign's impeccable credentials complement Echoworx's expertise in email encryption, setting a higher standard for secure communication in this key region.

"Switzerland is one of Europe's most digitally competitive regions," said Steve Davis, Director of Products at Echoworx. "Our partnership with SwissSign ensures organizations don't have to choose between security and usability. This is about solving real challenges with real solutions."

Automating Email Security for Business Success

SwissSign, trusted for issuing over 2 million certificates globally, brings rigorous Swiss-made standards to Echoworx's platform, delivering key benefits:

Automated Certificate Management: Simplifies S/MIME deployment, reducing IT workloads and errors.

Simplifies S/MIME deployment, reducing IT workloads and errors. Enhanced Phishing Protection: Verifies sender authenticity and protects against email tampering.

Verifies sender authenticity and protects against email tampering. Compliance-Driven Encryption: Enhances GDPR (TOM) compliance, reducing legal risks.

The automation of S/MIME provisioning also minimizes productivity disruptions, allowing businesses to adopt Zero-Trust security principles without compromising efficiency.

"Businesses increasingly recognize that data breaches are not just IT problems-they're revenue and reputation problems," said Anantha Ayer, CEO SwissSign. "With over 20 years of experience and by providing trusted Swiss quality certificates for Echoworx we tackle these challenges head-on, proving that convenience and security can, and should, go hand in hand."

The integration of Echoworx and SwissSign brings advanced S/MIME encryption, addressing critical security and compliance demands in one of Europe's most competitive markets. This partnership reinforces their leadership in secure communication.

About Echoworx

Echoworx stands as a globally recognized provider of secure email solutions, delivering a customizable encryption platform designed to ensure seamless communication security for both individuals and enterprises. With a team of experts at the helm, Echoworx enables top-tier organizations to effortlessly transmit protected emails, statements, and documents from any device or location, without sacrificing experience or security. Trusted by industry leaders in over 30 countries, Echoworx provides state-of-the-art secure communication services. For further information, please visit www.echoworx.com.

About SwissSign

SwissSign is a recognised Swiss trust service provider (TSP) and a leading expert in trust services. With our services, we provide a robust public key infrastructure that enables secure digital certificates as well as signatures and identity verification, ensuring trusted and legally compliant digital interactions.

SwissSign empowers clients to uphold the highest standards of data protection, privacy, and compliance while empowering digital sovereignty and ensuring their business operates securely and within regulations. Our fully self-managed, geo-redundant infrastructure, exclusively in Switzerland, guarantees sensitive customer data is handled with unparalleled protection, offering our clients and their customers unmatched peace of mind. Further information is available on swisssign.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250121870408/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Lorena Magee, Chief Marketing Officer, info@echoworx.com