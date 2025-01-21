Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Kurs eskaliert - A Star is Born!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2025 11:10 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CIRRO Fulfillment expands operations with new fulfillment center in the Czech Republic

Finanznachrichten News

HOSTIVICE, Czech Republic, Jan. 21, 2025, a leading global e-commerce fulfillment solutions provider, operating under the ECOLOGISTICS, proudly announces the opening of a new fulfillment center at SEGRO Logistics Park Prague in Hostivice. Building on its existing 90,000 square meters of storage space in the Czech Republic, this modern facility adds an additional 15,000 square meters dedicated to handling large goods.

CIRRO Fulfillment at SEGRO Logistics Park Prague in Hostivice

This expansion reinforces CIRRO Fulfillment's commitment to enhancing scalability for its clients, empowering e-commerce merchants, retailers, and brands to thrive in today's dynamic marketplace. By integrating operations at SEGRO Logistics Park Prague, CIRRO Fulfillment is not only optimizing logistics but also adopting innovative approaches to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Strategically located near the D6 highway towards Karlovy Vary, the new facility offers seamless connectivity to Václav Havel Airport, the city ring road, and the D5 highway to Plzen. Its accessibility via public transportation enhances efficiency, while its proximity, a 10-minute drive, to CIRRO Fulfillment's existing facilities in Prague enables streamlined coordination among warehouses, ensuring operational flexibility with backup plans in place.

CIRRO Fulfillment selected SEGRO Logistics Park Prague for its forward-thinking approach to sustainability and biodiversity. The park leads the way in creating green zones, including initiatives like tree planting, orchard establishment, and maintaining beehives in collaboration with a local beekeeper. These efforts align with CIRRO Fulfillment's dedication to sustainable growth and responsible business practices.

"The Czech Republic's strategic location at the heart of Europe, bordered by Germany, Austria, Poland, and Hungary, combined with its well-established logistics infrastructure, cost-effective operations, and access to a vast consumer market, makes it an ideal hub for e-commerce expansion," said Charles Lu, Head of Business Development at CIRRO Fulfillment Europe. "By adding this new fulfillment center at SEGRO Logistics Park Prague, CIRRO Fulfillment is uniquely positioned to deliver faster, more sustainable, and scalable solutions for e-commerce merchants, retailers, and brands."

About CIRRO Fulfillment

CIRRO Fulfillmentis a global leader in e-commerce fulfillment, providing advanced, scalable solutions for D2C and omnichannel businesses. With over 1.6 million square meters of warehousing space and cutting-edge technology, CIRRO Fulfillment delivers seamless, reliable, cost-effective logistics and fulfillment services worldwide.

For more information, please contact:
Email: yifan.chen@cirroglobal.com
Website: www.cirroglobal.com/fulfillment

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97f722ce-5e2a-4eab-8044-28cfeb98e673


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.