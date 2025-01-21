Nelipak Healthcare Packaging Derry, Northern Ireland, Receives International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) Plus Certificates

ISCC Certification Reflects Company's Commitment to Delivering Sustainable Packaging and Reducing Emissions

CRANSTON, R.I., Jan. 21, 2025("Nelipak"), a leading manufacturer of innovative healthcare packaging solutions and complementary products and services for Medical Device and Pharmaceutical OEMs, today announced it has received ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) Plus certification for its Derry, Northern Ireland facility. ISCC PLUS is a globally recognized standard tracking recycled and bio-based materials through the supply chain and verifies that companies meet environmental and social standards.

Nelipak drives its customers' success by delivering the best total value by combining superior quality and customer support, with the most efficient technology. Improving sustainability is a key part of its operations; every packaging solution is designed to save energy and material in production and reduce shipping volume in the process, providing the best packaging solution for people and planet.

"Reducing unnecessary plastic packaging is a top priority for many of our customers. Working with our partners along the packaging chain, Nelipak has collaborated to increase the recycled content in packaging, which is certified via a mass-balance approach," said Nic Hunt, senior director, head of global sustainability at Nelipak. "Nelipak has created a model for sustainable packaging at our Derry site, which has obtained ISCC PLUS certification. We will continue to expand this model across our business in the U.S. and Europe to meet the growing needs and demand from customers who want to move towards more sustainable products that lower the footprint of healthcare."

"This third-party validation is a critical step to developing fully circular products," said Pat Chambliss, CEO at Nelipak. "Nelipak works with our customers to help them reach their circularity targets by providing solutions and offering products made with recycled content. It clearly demonstrates that Nelipak is a strong partner helping them deliver their sustainability/net zero shareholder commitments, and it helps us deliver ours."

About Nelipak®

Nelipak®, is a leading global packaging company, providing design, development and manufacture of custom packaging solutions and equipment that provide superior protection for Medical Device and Pharmaceutical healthcare applications. With 11 sites across six countries.

