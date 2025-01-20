Anzeige
WKN: A0JKFA | ISIN: SE0001280355 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RX
Probi AB: Probi applies for delisting and convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

On 16 January 2025, Symrise AG ("Symrise") has declared the public offer for all shares in Probi AB ("Probi" or the "Company") unconditional. Symrise controls more than 90 per cent of the shares in Probi and has communicated its initiation of a forced redemption (squeeze-out) of the remaining shares in the Company.

Further to the initiation of the squeeze-out process, the Board of Probi has today resolved to apply for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm will be announced as soon as the Company has received confirmation hereof from Nasdaq Stockholm.

The Board of Probi has further resolved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 13 February 2025 in Lund, for the purposes of, among other things, electing new Board members. A notice to the meeting is announced separately.

For further information, please contact:

Anita Johansen, CEO, Probi, Telephone: +46 (0)723 99 48 21, anita.johansen@probi.com


ABOUT PROBI
Probi® is a global biotics solutions company, focused on researching, manufacturing, and delivering biotics for supplements and functional food. Founded on science, and together with customers and research partners, Probi is striving towards a future in which as many people as possible can take control of their gut microbiome - so that they can live better lives for longer. Since its founding in 1991 at Sweden's Lund University, Probi has expanded its operations to more than 40 markets, and holds almost 400 patents globally. Probi had sales of 628 MSEK in 2023. Probi's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid-cap, and there were around 3,400 shareholders on December 31, 2023.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
