Probi AB: Probi applies for delisting and convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting

On 16 January 2025, Symrise AG ("Symrise") has declared the public offer for all shares in Probi AB ("Probi" or the "Company") unconditional. Symrise controls more than 90 per cent of the shares in Probi and has communicated its initiation of a forced redemption (squeeze-out) of the remaining shares in the Company.

Further to the initiation of the squeeze-out process, the Board of Probi has today resolved to apply for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm will be announced as soon as the Company has received confirmation hereof from Nasdaq Stockholm.

The Board of Probi has further resolved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 13 February 2025 in Lund, for the purposes of, among other things, electing new Board members. A notice to the meeting is announced separately.

For further information, please contact:

Anita Johansen, CEO, Probi, Telephone: +46 (0)723 99 48 21, anita.johansen@probi.com



