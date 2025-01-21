Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - Colle AI, the groundbreaking multichain AI-NFT platform, has allocated 150 million COLLE tokens to Trump's World Liberty Fi. This strategic allocation underscores Colle AI's commitment to advancing decentralized innovation and fostering growth within the AI-powered NFT space.

As a platform dedicated to merging artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, Colle AI has been at the forefront of enabling seamless and hyper-realistic NFT experiences. The allocation of 150 million COLLE tokens is a testament to the platform's mission to expand its ecosystem and empower projects that leverage AI-driven tools to redefine digital creativity and utility.

The collaboration with Trump's World Liberty Fi amplifies Colle AI's vision of building scalable and sustainable blockchain solutions. These tokens will bolster liquidity and support the development of decentralized applications, pushing the boundaries of what is achievable in the AI-NFT ecosystem.

Colle AI's commitment to fostering innovation and supporting projects across blockchain networks highlights its role as a leader in the decentralized space, ensuring long-term sustainability and growth for the entire ecosystem.

About Colle AI

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering creators to transform ideas into digital assets. The platform fosters accessibility and innovation in the digital art and blockchain spaces.

