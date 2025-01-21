Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX) ("Therma" or the "Company"), a developer and investment partner specializing in advanced diagnostic and medical device technologies, is pleased to announce that it has secured a purchase order for 1,750 Venowave VW5 from national distribution partner DME Authority of Nashville, Tennessee. DME, along with their partner network, was just one of the Company's national distributors who have experienced successful pilot trials.

Last month, distribution partner DME Authority signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for distributing the Venowave VW5 to its U.S. distribution network. This purchase order brings both companies one step closer to the outlined LOI that positions DME as a 'Premier Distributor Partner' for Therma Bright. This initial purchase order for 1750 Venowave VW5 units offers HCPCS code reimbursements that total $1,434,212 USD, which equates to $2,051,602 CAD.

"It is very exciting to see our distribution program with DME come to fruition," shared Rob Fia, CEO of Therma Bright. "Our current inventory is seeing great traction, so we've begun the process with our new manufacturing partner to begin production on new inventory, which we anticipate will arrive to meet the demand of our growing national distribution network. As always, we will keep the market updated on our progress with sales and manufacturing."

The global compression therapy market was valued at $4.18 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $6.72 billion by 2033. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.30% from 2025 to 2033," per a Straits Research press announcement in November 2024.

About Venowave VW5

The Venowave VW5 is a compact, battery-operated peristaltic pump designed to diminish post-op pain & swelling and enhance blood circulation while harnessing the multitude of advantages that come with increased venous blood flow by 64% after 2 minutes of use, and 88% increased blood flow after 50 minutes of use. When positioned below the knee, the device generates a wave-form motion that promotes fluid displacement, improving circulation and lymphatic function. The FDA-designated Durable Medical Equipment (DME) device is currently the only Medicare approved reimbursable mobile mechanical compression system available in the US under its HCPCS code E0683, which provides a simple and comfortable mobile treatment solution for patients needing to accelerate post-operative recovery periods while also managing longer term pain and swelling issues.

About DME Authority, LLC

DME Authority partners with a select network of top-tier medical distributors and healthcare providers to deliver outcome-driven solutions that set new standards for patient care. By aligning with forward-thinking organizations, we bring innovative sales and distribution strategies to life, backed by comprehensive billing expertise and strategic funding programs. Our unique approach ensures our partners achieve unmatched success while transforming healthcare delivery across the U.S. Visit: www.dmeauthority.com

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright develops and partners on cutting-edge diagnostic and medical device technologies that address key healthcare challenges. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX). Visit: www.thermabright.com.

