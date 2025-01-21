Joint Solution Disrupts Ransomware Payloads and Insulates Companies from the Threat of Extortion Campaigns

Halcyon, a leading platform designed from day one to defeat ransomware, today launched an expanded Halcyon Revolution Partner Program in the United Kingdom (U.K.) as a key part of its strategy to accelerate global growth. In conjunction with the launch, Halcyon announced a strategic partnership with U.K. cybersecurity solutions provider and distributor Distology to improve ransomware resilience. Halcyon and Distology are combining forces to fill every endpoint protection gap in their joint mission to defeat ransomware and prevent business downtime.

"Halcyon is designed to work in concert with other aspects of the security stack to help companies maximise the return on their security investments," said Chris Catanzaro, VP of Global MSSP and Channels, Halcyon. "Our partner program expansion in the U.K. with Distology as a strategic partner will deliver the outcomes that business leaders want in response to ransomware no business impact. With Halcyon's anti-ransomware platform and Distology's market acceleration, we can insulate customers from ransomware and give companies peace of mind."

The Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform insulates organisations from disruptive ransomware attacks. Ransomware operators regularly bypass security prevention controls, but the unique Halcyon key material capture and automated decryption capabilities prevent threat actors from triggering ransomware payloads. While Halcyon Data Exfiltration Prevention (DXP) prevents threat actors from executing extortion campaigns, Distology brings a business-centric approach to risk analysis to deliver outcome-oriented results while reducing operating costs, optimising productivity, and enhancing service quality. The combination of Halcyon and Distology enables organisations to withstand ransomware attacks with minimal business impact.

"At Distology, we're continuously surveying the market for cybersecurity technologies that make a real difference in the war against cyber threats," said Lance Williams, CTO at Distology. "Our new partnership with one of the newest cyber tech unicorns, Halcyon, brings the potential to our partners to offer their customers a fundamental upgrade to their cyber defences to counter our greatest opposition: ransomware. With targeted threat techniques evolving throughout 2025, thanks to AI-powered text, voice and video phishing, Halcyon's anti-ransomware technology protects at the system level of every endpoint. I'm confident that this ground-breaking technology, brilliant team of people, and complementary fit with existing endpoint protection platforms will spark positive defence upgrades for end customers and buoyant business growth for our channel partners."

The launch of the expanded Halcyon Revolution Partner Program closely follows the closing of Halcyon's $100M Series C funding round that valued the company at $1B. The funds will be used to accelerate global growth through a channel-led go-to-market strategy. The Halcyon Revolution Partner program enables solution providers to become the trusted ransomware expert for their customers and leverage the most innovative ransomware-specific prevention, detection and recovery solution available.

To learn more about joining the Halcyon Revolution Partner Program, visit https://www.halcyon.ai/partners. For further information on the Halcyon platform visit: www.halcyon.ai.

About Halcyon

Halcyon is the only cybersecurity company that eliminates the business impact of ransomware. Modern enterprises rely on Halcyon to prevent ransomware attacks, eradicating cybercriminals' ability to encrypt systems, steal data, and extort companies. Backed by an industry-leading warranty, the Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform drastically reduces downtime, enabling organisations to quickly and easily recover from attacks without paying ransoms or relying on backups.

About Distology

Distology is a multi-award-winning, passionate, and highly knowledgeable cybersecurity solutions provider distributing leading and emerging cybersecurity technologies and services across the EMEA region. Distology's services team, Distology Studios, provide expertise in the areas of Workspace Identity, Consumer Identity and Software Engineering.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250121173279/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Sarah Graham

Marketbridge for Halcyon

halcyon@marketbridge.com